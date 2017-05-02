WINKWORTH CUP: Captain Morgan blasts Bourne to victory

Bourne’s domination of local Twenty/20 cricket continued with victory in the opening heat of the Winkworth Cup at the Abbey Lawns yesterday (May 1).

The Winkworth Cup is a competition for Lincs Premier Division clubs with the outright winner moving into the draw for the National Twenty/20 competition.

Market Deeping's James Hook in action against Spalding in the Winkworth Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne, the Jaidka Cup hoolders, will compete for that place against Grantham, Woodhall Spa and Alford at Sleaford Town CC on Monday, May 29. Bourne will play Grantham in their semi-final.

Captain Peter Morgan was Bourne’s star yesterday cracking 72 inn 83-run win over Spalding and then an unbeaten 69 in an eight-wicket win over Market Deeping in the decisive clash.

Morgan’s innings against Spalding occupied just 36 balls and included 10 fours and a six. He faced 39 balls against Deeping and again struck 10 fours and a six.

Deeping had beaten Spalding by 41 runs with seamer Vamshi Parvathaneni taking a hat-trick.

The Spalding team that contested the Winkworth Cup at Bourne CC.

RESULTS

BOURNE beat SPALDING by 83 runs

Bourne 192-6 (P. Morgan 72, C. Wilson 52, S. Evison 26, J. Gill 3-28, A. Dockerill 2-27).

Spalding 109-5 (W. Nel 36, B. Smith 26, B. Stroud 2-15, J. Berry 2-21).

MARKET DEEPING beat SPALDING by 41 runs

Market Deeping 147-6

Spalding 106 (V. Parvathaneni 3-24).

BOURNE beat MARKET DEEPING by 8 wkts

Market Deeping 127 (J. Morgan 34, N. Green 25, D. Sargeant 20, C. Cheer 3-30, J. Berry 2-16, B. Stroud 2-17).

Bourne 128-2 (P. Morgan 69no, J. Berry 39).