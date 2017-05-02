WINKWORTH CUP: Captain Morgan blasts Bourne to victory

Bourne’s domination of local Twenty/20 cricket continued with victory in the opening heat of the Winkworth Cup at the Abbey Lawns yesterday (May 1).
The Winkworth Cup is a competition for Lincs Premier Division clubs with the outright winner moving into the draw for the National Twenty/20 competition.
Bourne, the Jaidka Cup hoolders, will compete for that place against Grantham, Woodhall Spa and Alford at Sleaford Town CC on Monday, May 29. Bourne will play Grantham in their semi-final.
Captain Peter Morgan was Bourne’s star yesterday cracking 72 inn 83-run win over Spalding and then an unbeaten 69 in an eight-wicket win over Market Deeping in the decisive clash.
Morgan’s innings against Spalding occupied just 36 balls and included 10 fours and a six. He faced 39 balls against Deeping and again struck 10 fours and a six.
Deeping had beaten Spalding by 41 runs with seamer Vamshi Parvathaneni taking a hat-trick.
RESULTS
BOURNE beat SPALDING by 83 runs
Bourne 192-6 (P. Morgan 72, C. Wilson 52, S. Evison 26, J. Gill 3-28, A. Dockerill 2-27).
Spalding 109-5 (W. Nel 36, B. Smith 26, B. Stroud 2-15, J. Berry 2-21).
MARKET DEEPING beat SPALDING by 41 runs
Market Deeping 147-6
Spalding 106 (V. Parvathaneni 3-24).
BOURNE beat MARKET DEEPING by 8 wkts
Market Deeping 127 (J. Morgan 34, N. Green 25, D. Sargeant 20, C. Cheer 3-30, J. Berry 2-16, B. Stroud 2-17).
Bourne 128-2 (P. Morgan 69no, J. Berry 39).