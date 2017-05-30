WINKWORTH CUP: Bourne through to the semi-finals

Bourne are through to the final of the Winkworth Cup - the Lincolnshire Twenty/20 knockout competition.

They comfortable disposed of Grantham in yesterday’s (May 29) semi-final at Sleaford with Woodhall Spa beating Alford in the other semi-final.

The final was then postponed due to rain and will now be played as an evening match on a date to be agreed by both teams and hosts Sleafoird Cricket Club.

Grantham batted first and were shot out for 100 thanks to some great fielding and fine bowling by Colin Cheer (2-30), Matthew Kidd (2-14), Ben Stroud (2-14) and Sam Evison (2-17).

Bourne then got home at 104-4 in 15.4 overs with Carl Wilson making 40 not out and Stroud 21 not out.

Peterborough Town are in Northants Twenty/20 second round action tonight. They entertain Higham Ferrars at Bretton Gate.