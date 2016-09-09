WEEKEND PREVIEW: Big day ahead for Nassington and Ramsey

Nassington will win their first Rutland Division One title for 20 years as soon as they collect a single bonus point from their final game at home to Market Deeping on Sunday (September 11, 1pm).

The villagers beat Bourne by five wickets in a virtual title-decider at Fotheringay Road last weekend (September 4) to leave them on the verge of their first title since 1996.

Jamie Smith is back in the Peterborough Town first team for the trip to Finedon.

Bracebridge Heath retained their Lincs Premier Division crown with a game to spare without playing last weekend.

Local rivals Market Deeping and Bourne finish the season with a derby at Outgang Road tomorrow (September 10, noon). It’s still possible for Deeping to finish second.

Foxton sealed the Cambs Division One title last weekend leaving Wisbech and Ramsey to battle it out for second spot. Wisbech finish their season at home to Ketton tomorrow (noon) when Ramsey host Godmanchester.

Castor secured promotion back to the Cambs Leagaue without bowling a ball last weekend.

Lewis Bruce skippers Peterborough Town at Finedon.

Their top-of-the-table Hunts Division One clash with leaders Ramsey seconds was postponed and because Godmanchester seconds have conceded the final match of the season this Saturday, Castor will automatically leapfrog the Rams into top spot.

But Ramsey, who have completed their fixtures, could yet join them in Cambs Division Two next season.

They host a promotion play-off battle against Great Shelford at Cricketfield Lane on Sunday (noon). The winners will be promoted into Cambs Division Two.

Peterborough Town have two games in which to overhaul Finedon in second place of the Northants Premier Division. The teams meet in Finedon tomorrow.

Town skipper David Clarke misses the match because of illness so Lewis Bruce will be in charge. Fast bowler Jamie Smith replaces Richard Kendall.

Town seconds’ fight against relegation from Division One continues with a home match against Old Northamptonians seconds tomorrow (noon).

Weekend fixtures

Saturday, September 10

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(11.30am) Premier Division: Finedon v v Peterborough Town, Oundle v Horton H.

(noon) Division One: Peterborough Town 2nds v Old Northamptonians 2nds.

(noon) Division Three: Earls Barton v Oundle 2nds.

(12.30pm) Division Eight: Overstone Park v Oundle 3rds.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(noon) Market Deeping v Bourne.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(noon) Division One: Ramsey v Godmanchester, Wisbech v Ketton, Nassington v Eaton Socon.

Division Two: Fordham v March, Newborough v Ufford Park.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

(1pm) Premier Division: Billingborough v Market Deeping 2nds, Boston 2nds v Long Sutton, Sleaford 2nds v Stamford.

Division One: Welby Cavaliers v Spalding 2nds.

Division Two: Spalding 3rds v Claypole.

League Cup Final (Abbey Lawns, Bourne): Freiston v Baston.

HUNTS LEAGUE

Division One: Stamford v Waresley 2nds.

(1pm) Division Two: Barnack v AK 11, Warboys 2nds v Nassington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Three: Biggleswade v Mewborough 2nds, Hampton 2nds v Alconbury, Huntingdon 2nds v Werrington, Sawtry v Ramsey 3rds.

(1pm) Division Four: Orton Park 2nds v Burghley Park 2nds.

Sunday, September 11

Cambs League promotion play-off: Ramsey 2nds v Great Shelford.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v Ufford Park, Bourne v Peterborough Town, Nassington v Market Deeping, Oundle v Uppingham, Stamford v Wisbech.

(1pm) Division Two: King’s Keys v Uffington, Oakham v Castor.

(1pm) Division Three: Burghley Park v Werrington, Wisbech 2nds v Bretton.

(1pm) Division Four: Orton Park v Bourne 2nds, Ramsey v Nassington 2nds.

(1pm) Division Five: Peterborough Town 2nds v Market Overton.

(1pm) Division Six: Hampton 2nds v Ufford Park 2nds.