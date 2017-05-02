UNICORNS TROPHY: Double defeat sends Cambs close to a trophy exit

Cambridgeshire’s hopes of progress in the Unicorns Trophy are hanging by a thread after back-to-back Bank Holiday weekend defeats.

Cambs, who beat Northumberland in their first game, lost heavily in away games at Lincolnshire (April 30) and Norfolk (May 1).

Lincs, who are skippered this season by Bourne’s Carl Wilson, racked up 348-4 in their 50 overs at Grantham before dismissing Cambs for 243.

Cambs were shot out for just 170 by Norfolk in Norwich, a total the hosts passed for the loss of just four wickets.

James Williams of Wisbech struck 50 against Lincs, while skipper Lewis Bruce top scored with an unbeaten 40 against Norfolk.

LINCS beat CAMBS by 105 runs

Lincs 348-4 (J. Tattershall 127, L. Kimber 90, D. Freeman 64no).

Cambs 243 (J. Williams 50, N. Jeyaratnam 43, B. Seabrook 27, A. Butt 21, M. Lineker 2-26, A. Tillcock 2-27).

Norfolk beat Cambridgeshire by 6 wkts

Cambs 170 (L. Bruce 40no, M. Pepper 30, N. Jeyaratnam 29, J. Williams 27).

Norfolk 171-4 (J. Barrs 2-42).