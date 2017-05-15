UNICORNS TROPHY: Cambs out despite last-game win

Cambridgeshire completed their Unicorns Trophy campaign with a 13-run win over Cumberland at Leys School, Cambridge yesterday (May 14).

But it wasn’t good enough to qualify for the knockout stages.

Michael Pepper and Nesan Jeyaratnum registered half centuries in Cambs’ 260-9 before Josh Arksey (4-52) helped restrict Cumberland to 247-8.

Peterborough Town’s Asim Butt scored 23 for Cambs.

SCORES Cambs 260-9 (M. Pepper 65, N. Jeyaratnum 57, P. Summerskill 36, A. Butt 23) beat Cumberland 247-8 (G. Pratt 86, J. Arksey 4-53) by 13 runs.