UNICORNS TROPHY: Cambs keep slender hopes alive

Cambridgeshire completed their Unicorns Trophy group campaign with a 13-run win over Cumberland at Ley’s School, Cambridge yesterday (May 14).

Michael Pepper and Neesan Jeyaratnum registered half centuries in Cambs’ 260-9 before John Arksey (4-52) helped restrict Cumberland to 247-8.

Peterborough Town’s Asim Butt scored 23 for Cambs.

Cambs can still qualify for the knochout if other results this weekend go their way.

SCORES Cambs 260-9 (M. Pepper 65, N. Jeyaratnum 57, P. Summerskill 36, A. Butt 23) beat Cumberland 247-8 (G. Pratt 86, J. Arksey 4-53).