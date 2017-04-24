UNICORNS TROPHY: Brilliant Butt powers Cambs to a thrilling win

A brilliant century from Peterborough Town’s Asim Butt propelled Cambridgeshire to a thrilling win in the Unicorns Trophy yesterday (April 23).

Butt smacked 128 from just 95 balls as Cambs chased down Northumberland’s imposing 50-over total of 348-8 with seven balls and three wickets to spare in the one-day competition for the Minor Counties.

Joe Dawborn bagged 4-41 for Cambs against Northumberland.

Butt cracked four sixes and 18 fours before he was dismissed with the Cambs score on 190-4.

Wicket-keeper Paul Summerskill then took over with a remarkable innings of 72 not out (two sixes, 10 fours) from just 30 balls to power Cambs home.

New professional Recardo Gordon sealed victory with back-to-back sixes.

Earlier Peterborough Town’s Joe Dawborn had bowled superbly taking 4-41. Chris Pepper returned interesting figures of 3-115 from his 10 overs.

Town skipper Lewis Bruce conceded 64 in 10 wicketless overs and scored 18 runs.

Cambs now travel to Grantham to play Lincolnshire on Sunday (April 30) before visiting Horsford to play Norfolk on Monday (May 1).

Scores

Northumberland 348-8 (S. Brar 95, A. Cragg 72, J. Du Toit 57, J. Dawborn 4-41, C. Pepper 3-115).

Cambs 349-7 (A. Butt 128, P. Summerskill 72no, C. Pepper 66).