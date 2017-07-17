UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP: Uphill struggle for Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire face an uphill struggle to retain their unbeaten record in the Eastern Division of the Minor Counties Championship.

Cambs start the final day (July 18) 31 runs ahead with six second innings wickets remaining.

Much will depend on not out batsmen, impressive newcomer Callum Guest (72) and first innings top scorer James Williams (16).

Lincs remain in control of their game against Bedfordshire at Bedford School after piling up a first innings score of 419-6 in their 90 overs for a lead of 236.

Bourne’s Carl Wilson was unbeaten on 36 at the close.

Both three-day Eastern Division games continue today (July 17, 11am start).

SCORES Cambs 209 (J. Williams 50, C. Guest 44, J. Bowers 36, B. Waring 4-57) & 131-4 (C. Guest 72no, N. Jeyaratnam 25).

Herts 309-8 (R. Hussain 135no, S. Gale 116, R. Gordon 3-67, C. Guest 2-48, L. Bruce 2-70).

Beds 183 (J. Ludlow 41, A. Willerton 6-15).

Lincs 419-6 (M. Lineker 138, S. Wood 85, A. Tillcock 56).