UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP: Surprise package Cambs continue their title tilt

Cambridgeshire’s unlikely Eastern Division title challenge in the Unicorns Championship continues with a three-day game against Hertfordshire at Long Marston (July 15-17).

Few expected Cambs to be battling it out at the top of the table because of player availability problems, including the patient recovery from injury of inspirational skipper Paul McMahon.

But Cambs go into battle against Herts sitting in third place after a win and two draws. They are just five points behind leaders Suffolk.

Peterborough Town star McMahon played in the most recent draw against Northumberland at March and bagged eight wickets. He’s joined at Long Marston by clubmates Lewis Bruce and Asim Butt and Wisbech pair James Williams and Josh Bowers.

Cambs have lost Oundle professional Ben Smith for the rest of the summer. He has earned a coaching job with Ireland after they were awarded Test match status.

The well-fancied Lincolnshire side are second in the table. They are at Bedford School to play Bedfordshire for three days from Sunday.

Cambs: A. Butt, N. Jeyaratnam, C. Lewis, B. Seabrook, J. Williams, L. Bruce, C. Guest. J. Bowers, J. Dawborn, R. Gordon, P. McMahon.