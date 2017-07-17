UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP: Honours even in Hertfordshire

Wisbech star James Williams struck 50 on the first day of Cambridgeshire’s Minor Counties clash with Hertfordshire at Long Marston (July 16).

On a tough day for batting Cambs were dismissed for 209 with Herts replying with 80-2 by the close. Peterborough Town’s Joe Dawborn was among the wicket-takers.

Lincs appear to be in control of their game against Bedfordshire at Bedford School thanks to Alex Willerton (6-15) and Matthew Lineker (55no).

Both three-day Eastern Division games continue today (July 17, 11am start).

SCORES Cambs 209 (J. Williams 50, C. Guest 44, B. Waring 4-57).

Herts 80-2 (S. Gale 50no).

Beds 183 (J. Ludlow 41, A. Willerton 6-15).

Lincs 87-1 (M. Lineker 55no, D. Freeman 28no).