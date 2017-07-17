UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP: First defeat for Cambridgeshire despite Williams heroics

Cambridgeshire lost their unbeaten record in the Eastern Division of the Minor Counties Championship despite the best efforts of Wisbech batsman James Williams.

Williams followed his first innings score of 50 with asuperb second innings knock of 85, but it wasn’t enough to stave off a five-wicket defeat to Hertfordshire at Long Marston.

Wisbech clubmate Josh Bowers (36) also battled hard as Cambs amassed 284 all out in their second innings, setting the hosts a victory target of 185 which they achieved despite a three-wicket burst from Paul McMahon and Lewis Bruce prompted a slump from 82-0 to 89-3.

Herts are now top of the table just ahead of Lincolnshire who beat Bedfordshire by seven wickets at Bedford School.

Cambs have dropped two places to fifth.

SCORES Cambs 209 (J. Williams 50, C. Guest 44, J. Bowers 36, B. Waring 4-57) & 284 (J. Williams 85, C. Guest 77, J. Bowers 36, N. Jeyaratnam 25, L. Bruce 23)

Herts 309-8 (R. Hussain 135no, S. Gale 116, R. Gordon 3-67, C. Guest 2-48, L. Bruce 2-70) & 185-5 (S. Gale 77, P. McMahon 2-60).

Beds 183 (J. Ludlow 41, A. Willerton 6-15) & 387 (J. Kettleborough 130no, B. Howgego 98, A. Carter 3-61).

Lincs 419-6 (M. Lineker 138, S. Wood 85, A. Tillcock 56) & 153-3 (D. Freeman 66, D. Brown 59no).