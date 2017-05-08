TWENTY/20: The local big hitters are back in action

The Stamford Charity Cup starts tonight (May 8) with last season’s runners-up Bourne hosting King’s Keys at the Abbey Lawns (6.15pm).

Burghley Park entertain Uffington, Nassington take on Ufford Park and Uppingham are home to Stamford in the other first round ties of a popular Twenty/20 competition.

Holders Ketton have a bye into the second round when they host Barnack (May 22).

There are three Jaidka Cup ties on Wednesday (May 10). Wisbech thrashed March in the first tie of this season’s comeptition last week (May 3).

Holders Bourne enter the competition the following week.

FIXTURES

Monday, May 8.

Stamford Charity Cup

First round - Burghley Park v Uffington, Bourne v King’s Keys, Nassington v Ufford Park, Uppingham v Stamford Town.

Wednesday May 10

Jaidka Cup

Zone A - Nassington Knights v Deeping Dragons, Castor Harlequins v Peterborough Titans.

Zone B - Ramsey Raiders v Wisbech Wildcats.