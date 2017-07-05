TWENTY/20: Peterborough have to tame Oundle’s Hanno to win the big game

Peterborough Town skipper David Clarke insists his side have the edge over local rivals Oundle ahead of tonight’s mouth-watering Northants Twenty/20 Cup quarter-final at Bretton Gate (July 5, 6.15pm).

That’s a provocative statement given the presence of dangerous South African import Hanno Kotze at the top of the Oundle order, a man who has scored his league runs this season at slightly more than a run a ball.

Peterborough Town fast bowler Joe Dawborn's battle with Oundle opener Hanno Kotze will be crucial.

Kotze returns to his homeland in the middle of August to compete in his domestic T20 competition and a player who has thrown himself into life at his temporary club, would doubtless love nothing more than to leave Oundle with a prestigious trophy in the Milton Road clubhouse.

But Clarke is unmoved by Kotze’s standing in the sport, and that of former first-class star Ben Smith who already has a Bretton Gate ton to his name this summer. Kotze was dismissed by Town fast bowler Joe Dawborn from the third ball of that game.

“Oundle rely heavily on two players for their runs,” Clarke stated. “They are very good players, but we have more strength in depth and I’m hoping that counts tonight.

“It’s a match to savour for both sides though. It should be a great game.”

The winners move forward to Finals Day at the Northamptonshire County Ground later this month. The National rounds then follow when bizarrely Kotze would be banned from playing as he’s an overseas player.

Town’s Cambs minor counties players are all expected to be on duty. Oundle also have a Cambs player in teenage spin bowler Harrison Craig.

Peterborough Town: D. Clarke, A. Butt, L. Bruce, A. Mitchell, P. McMahon, J. Dawborn, D. Sayer, J. Smith, C. Parnell, D. Sayer, D. Oldham.

Oundle: M. Hodgson, H. Kotze, B. Graves, C. Wake, J. Bolsover, H. Craig, B. Hussain, P. Patel, P. Adams, P. Foster, J. Dalley.