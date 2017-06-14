TWENTY/20: It’s a cruise into the quarter-finals for Peterborough Town and Oundle

Big hitters Peterborough Town and Oundle cruised into the quarter finals of the Northants Twenty/20 Cup last night (June 13).

Town’s home game with Northants Premier Division rivals Rushden was effectively decided in the second over of the night when visiting Sri Lankan star Chanaka Ruwansiri chipped Jamie Smith to the leg-side boundary where Dan Oldham held on to a fine catch.

Asim Butt hits out for Peterborough Town in their Twenty/20 win over Rushden. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ruwansiri had taken Town apart when making 80 in a league game on this ground earlier in the month, but that remains Rushden’s only win of the season as they lack depth to their squad.

The Sri Lankan made just a single last night and his departure was part of a steady procession of wickets with leg-spinner Oldham (3-11), fast man Smith (3-16) and slow left armer Ryan Evans, a weekend Castor player, (2-20) all enjoying themselves as Rushden mustered just 88-9 from their 20 overs.

Town skipper David Clarke (31no) and Alex Mitchell (28) ensured their side suffered few alarms as victory was completed in 16 overs.

Ruwansiri’s poor night continued with two dropped catches.

Premier Division leaders Oundle won even more comfortably after restricting First Division top dogs Wellingborough to 95-9.

Hanno Kotze bagged 4-19 with his medium pacers and he then starred with the bat cracking an unbeaten 57 from just 26 balls, striking three sixes and seven fours.

Primesh Patel (2-21) took the first two wickets to fall, while Bashrat Hussain conceded just eight runs in his four overs.

Bourne eased into the semi-finals of the Stamford KO Shield with a six-wicket win in a quarter-final at Uppingham last night.

Uppingham’s Gavin Morris whacked an unbeaten 109 in a team total of 152-6, but Sam Evison’s 57 not out steered Bourne to victory in the 17th over.

Bourne, who are in Jaidka Cup semi-final action against Ramsey tonight (June 14), now play the winners of tonight’s quarter-final between Castor and Nassington in a semi-final next Monday (June 19).

RESULTS

NORTHANTS TWENTY/20

Third round

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat RUSHDEN by 8 wkts

Rushden 88-9 (W. Bates 38no, D. Oldham 3-11, J. Smith 3-16, R. Evans 2-20).

Town 93-2 (D. Clarke 31no, A. Mitchell 28).

OUNDLE beat WELLINGBOROUGH by 9 wkts

Wellingborough 95-9 (R. Lovell 32no, H. Kotze 4-19, P. Patel 2-21).

Oundle 98-1 (H. Kotze 57no, P. Foster 25no).

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter final

UPPINGHAM lost to BOURNE by 6 wkts

Uppingham 152-6 (G. Morris 109no).

Bourne 153-4 (S. Evison 57no).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, June 15

(6.15 starts)

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-final

Bourne v Ramsey (at Peterborough Town).

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter-final

Castor v Nassington