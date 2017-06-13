TWENTY/20: Dan’s the man in Nassington success, Lions roar on, ton-up for King’s Keys’ Majeed

Dan Bandaranaike was the man as Nassington secured a shock Stamford Charity Cup Twenty/20 semi-final success at Bourne last night (July 12).

Bandaranaike, who struck a half century in Nassington’s Cambs League win at the weekend, smacked 67 of his side’s 186-7 and then picked up 4-25 as Bourne were restricted to 162-7 in reply at the Abbey Lawns.

Pete Morgan struck 82 from 44 balls for Bourne in a losing cause against Nassington.

Bandaranaike’s runs came off 56 balls and included four sixes and three fours.

Fellow opener Dan Robinson (36) also hit three sixes during a first-wicket stand of 60 as did recent Cambs call-up Conor Craig in his 26 from 10 balls.

Bourne skipper Pete Morgan eclipsed those statistics with 82 from 44 balls (six sixes, seven fours), but he received precious little supoort from his team-mates. Bandaranaike completed his superb game by capturing the prize wicket.

Harrison Craig also bowled well taking 2-22 from five overs.

Hafiz Majeed cracked 108 for King's Keys against Barnack.

Holders Ketton eased past Market Deeping at Pit Lane in their semi-final to keep their bid for an awesome foursome of trophies on course.

The Lions are top of Cambs Division One, Rutland Division One and play a Stamford KO Shield quarter final against Ufford Park next Monday (June 19).

And they show no sign of slowing down. Shakaar Mahmood and Mitchell Thomas both claimed four wickets as Deeping were dismissed for 90. Zeeshan Manzoor hit 39 in Ketton’s reply.

Best batting display of the night came from Hafiz Majeed who cracked 108 for King’s Keys at Barnack in a Stamford KO Shield quarter final.

Majeed’s excellence - he whacked five sixes - propelled the city side to 195-7 and that proved 35 too many for Barnack despite an unbeaten 60 from Mohammed Hamid.

Bourne travel to Uppingham in a Stamford KO Shield quarter final tonight (June 14) when Peterborough Town and Oundle are home to Rushden and Wellingborough in last-16 ties in the Northants T20 competition.

RESULTS

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-finals

BOURNE lost to NASSINGTON by 24 runs

Nassington 186-7 (D. Bandaranaike 67, D. Robinson 36, C. Craig 26, S. Evison 2-38).

Bourne 162-7 (P. Morgan 82, J. Berry 25, D. Bandaranaike 4-25, H. Craig 2-22).

KETTON beat MARKET DEEPING by 6 wkts

Market Deeping 90 (S. Mahmood 4-15, M. Thomas 4-21)

Ketton 91-4 (Z. Manzoor 39).

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

quarter-final

BARNACK lost to KING’S KEYS by 35 runs

King’s Keys 195-7 (H. Majeed 108, Z. Abass 38, S. Amir 4 wkts).

Barnack 160-5 (M. Hammad 60no, M. Shahid 42, A. Butt 23, U. Sadiq 2-15).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, June 13

NORTHANTS T20 CUP

Third round

Oundle v Wellingborough

Peterborough Town v Rushden

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter final

Uppingham v Bourne

Wednesday, June 14

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-final Bourne v Ramsey

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter final

Castor v Nassington