TWENTY/20: Busy Bourne headline a terrific week of T20 action

Busy Bourne face three big Twenty/20 dates in three days starting tonight (June 12).
Pete Morgan’s men host Nassington in a Stamford Charity Cup semi-final at the Abbey Lawns this evening before travelling to Uppingham for a Stamford KO Shield quarter final tomorrow (June 13).
And then it’s the big one on Wednesday (June 14) when they take on Ramsey in a Jaidka Cup semi-final at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base. Bourne are the holders of the most prestigious local T20 competition of them all.
All-conquering Ketton, the holders of the Stamford Charity Cup and the Stamford KO Shield, entertain Market Deeping in a Charity Cup semi-final tonight when Barnack take on King’s Keys in a Stamford KO Shield quarter-final.
Tomorrow there’s Northants T20 action with Peterborough Town and Oundle at home in last 16 ties. Town tackle Northants Premier Division rivals Rushden, while top-flight leaders Oundle welcome Division One leaders Wellingborough Town to Milton Road.
Castor take on Nassington at Port Lane in a Stamford KO Shield quarter final on Wednesday. The final quarter-final between Ketton and Ufford Park is scheduled for Monday, June 19 at Pit Lane.
FIXTURES
(all 6.15pm starts)
Monday, June 12
STAMFORD CHARITY CUP
Semi-finals
Bourne v Nassington
Ketton v Market Deeping
STAMFORD KO CUP
Quarter final
Barnack v King’s Keys
Tuesday, June 13
NORTHANTS T20 CUP
Third round
Peterborough Town v Rushden
Oundle v Wellingborough Town
STAMFORD KO SHIELD
Quarter-final
Uppingham v Bourne
Wednesday, June 14
JAIDKA CUP
Semi-final
Bourne v Ramsey
STAMFORD KO SHIELD
Quarter final
Castor v Nassington