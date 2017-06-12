TWENTY/20: Busy Bourne headline a terrific week of T20 action

Busy Bourne face three big Twenty/20 dates in three days starting tonight (June 12).

Pete Morgan’s men host Nassington in a Stamford Charity Cup semi-final at the Abbey Lawns this evening before travelling to Uppingham for a Stamford KO Shield quarter final tomorrow (June 13).

And then it’s the big one on Wednesday (June 14) when they take on Ramsey in a Jaidka Cup semi-final at Peterborough Town’s Bretton Gate base. Bourne are the holders of the most prestigious local T20 competition of them all.

All-conquering Ketton, the holders of the Stamford Charity Cup and the Stamford KO Shield, entertain Market Deeping in a Charity Cup semi-final tonight when Barnack take on King’s Keys in a Stamford KO Shield quarter-final.

Tomorrow there’s Northants T20 action with Peterborough Town and Oundle at home in last 16 ties. Town tackle Northants Premier Division rivals Rushden, while top-flight leaders Oundle welcome Division One leaders Wellingborough Town to Milton Road.

Castor take on Nassington at Port Lane in a Stamford KO Shield quarter final on Wednesday. The final quarter-final between Ketton and Ufford Park is scheduled for Monday, June 19 at Pit Lane.

FIXTURES

(all 6.15pm starts)

Monday, June 12

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

Semi-finals

Bourne v Nassington

Ketton v Market Deeping

STAMFORD KO CUP

Quarter final

Barnack v King’s Keys

Tuesday, June 13

NORTHANTS T20 CUP

Third round

Peterborough Town v Rushden

Oundle v Wellingborough Town

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter-final

Uppingham v Bourne

Wednesday, June 14

JAIDKA CUP

Semi-final

Bourne v Ramsey

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

Quarter final

Castor v Nassington