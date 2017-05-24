T20 ROUND-UP: A ‘mere’ six sixes for Morgan, Castor cruise, Peterborough Town back in Jaidka action

Holders Bourne opened their Jaidka Cup defence with a convincing nine-wicket win over 2015 winners Nassington last night (May 23).

After restricting Nassington to 110-8 in their 20 overs at the Abbey Lawns, in-form Twenty/20 specialist Pete Morgan launched another brutal assault with his bat.

Pete Morgan cracked six sixes for Bourne against Nassington.

Just 24 hours after smashing 11 sixes (including six in one over) against Uffington in a Stamford Charity Cup match, Morgan hammered six maximums in a 35-ball innings of 67 before he was clean bowled by Will Dyer.

Jack Berry finished 29 not out as victory was completed inside 11 overs.

Berry (2-16) also bowled well as did slow bowler Ben Stroud (3-14) and fast bowler Colin Cheer (3-13).

Teenager Harrison Craig top scored for Nassington with 31.

Castor eased into the quarter-finals of the Stamford KO Shield with a six-wicket win over Burghley Park at Port Lane.

Stuart Dockerill (2-7) and Ross Porter (2-13) did most to dismiss Burghley for just 74. Mark Wheat (48no) dominated Castor’s reply.

Castor now host Nassington in a last-eight tie on June 5.

Last season’s runners-up Peterborough Town are without a couple of professionals for their Jaidka Cup tie against Market Deeping at Bretton Gate tonight (May 24), but they still field a strong side as they seek a second win in two games in the competition.

Bourne are in action for the third successive night, this time at Castor, while March host Wisbech.

Town: (from) David Clarke, Lewis Bruce, Asim Butt, Scott Howard, Kieran Judd, Richard Kendall, Chris Milner, Alex Mitchell, Mohammed Danyaal, Daniel Oldham, David Sayer, Jamie Smith.

RESULTS

Tuesday, May 23

Jaidka Cup

Zone A

BOURNE beat NASSINGTON by 9 wkts

Nassington 110-8 (H. Craig 31, Arbas Nawaz 20no, B. Stroud 3-14, C. Cheer 2-13, J. Berry 2-16).

Bourne 112-1 (P. Morgan 67, J. Berry 29no).

STAMFORD KO CUP

CASTOR beat BURGHLEY PARK by 6 wkts

Burghley Park 73 (S. Dockerill 2-7, R. Porter 2-10).

Castor 74-4 (M. Wheat 48no).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, May 24

(6.15pm)

JAIDKA CUP

Zone A - Peterborough Town v Market Deeping, Castor v Bourne.

Zone B - March v Wisbech.