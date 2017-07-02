SUMMER CAMPS: Peterborough Town stars to provide quality coaching

Peterborough Town are again providing quality cricket coaching camps in the school summer holidays.

The sessions take place at Bretton Gate on July 27 & 28, and August 23 & 24 (9.30-4pm) and are open to youngsters aged 6-15 (up to school year 10).

Town have a host of fully qualified coaches led by first-team fast bowler Jamie Smith.

Cost is £20 per day or £35 for both days.

All enquiries to Jamie on 07817 097191 or by e-mail to cheesypeas2001@hotmail.com, or to Brian Howard on 07793 535683 or by e-mail to howard081@virginmedia.com.