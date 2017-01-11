STREET SPORT: Take part in a fast and furious game

Hunts Cricket Board are to host ‘street’ cricket sessions in the city.

It’s a fast-paced version of the tapeball format and the sessions are available to 14-25 year-olds.

The first takes place tonight (January 12) in the form of a tapeball competition at Gladstone Community Hall (5.30-6.30pm).

Then there is a women and girls only session at Peterborough Regional College on Sunday (January 18, 3.30pm-4.30).

Both sessions will run for 12 weeks and are free to attend. No special equipment or clothing is required.

Tapeball is played with a tennis ball wrapped in electrical tape. Each innings lasts for just 20 balls and a match occupies just 20 minutes.

More information is on the Huntingdonshire Cricket website or twitter or Lee Smith on 01487 773926.