STAMFORD KO TROPHY: Jack buries Stamford, more despair for Deeping

Jack Berry was the all-round star as Bourne scrambled into the quarter-finals of the Stamford KO Trophy with an eight-run win over Stamford Town last night (May 15).

Berry struck 58 of Bourne’s 125-5 before claiming 2-26 as the home side were restricted to 117-7 in reply .

Jamie Morgan struck 41 of Market Deeping's 92 all out.

Ben Peck (33) top scored for Stamford.

Bourne now go on to play Uppingham in the last eight on June 5.

Uppingham beat Market Deeping by 19 runs at Outgang Road last night. Deeping have endured a miserable start to the summer and it continued with Jamie Morgan (41) dominating his side’s 92 all out.

The match between Castor and Burghley Park at Port Lane was postponed because of a wet track.

RESULTS

STAMFORD lost to BOURNE by 8 runs

Bourne 125-5 (J. Berry 58, S. Barrett 2-23).

Stamford 117-7 (B. Peck 33, B. Bennett 28, S. Appan 26, B. Stroud 3-41, J. Berry 2-26).

MARKET DEEPING lost to UPPINGHAM by 19 runs

Uppingham 111-9 (J. Dumford 43, G. Morris 26, T. Shinkins 3-27).

Market Deeping 92 (J. Morgan 41, S. Green 3-22, C. Bartram 3-23).

Postponed: Castor v Burghley Park.

Second round draw: (June 5)

Uppingham v Bourne

Castor or Burghley Park v Nassington

Ketton v Ufford Park

Kings Keys v Barnack