STAMFORD KO SHIELD: Underdogs King’s Keys looking to reign supreme

Hot favourites Bourne will underestimate King’s Keys at their peril in tonight’s Stamford KO Shield Trophy Final at Market Deeping CC (July 10, 6.15pm).

The city side have already beaten higher-ranked teams in Barnack and Ketton on their way to the final. Mohammed Raheel’s unbeaten 59 against holders Ketton in the semi-final on Friday (July 7) was a superb exhibition of clean hitting and one he followed with a brutal Cambs Division One innings for Godmanchester against March the following day.

But Bourne, the Lincs T20 champions, will expect to win at the start of a big week for them. On Friday (July 14) they face Peterborough Town in the final of the Jaidka Cup at Bretton Gate.