First round ties in the Stamford KO Shield are scheduled at Castor, Market Deeping and Stamford Town tonight (May 15).

Burghley Park are at Castor, Uppingham are at Market Deeping and Jaidka Cup holders Bourne visit Stamford.

Holders Ketton have a bye into the second round (June 5) when they will host the team they beat in the 2016 final, Ufford Park.

FIXTURES

May 15

Castor v Burghley Park, Market Deeping v Uppingham, Stamford Town v Bourne.