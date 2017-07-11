STAMFORD KO SHIELD FINAL: Two out of three ain’t bad, but it could get even better for Bourne

Bourne remain on course for a terrific Twenty/20 treble after beating King’s Keys by 42 runs in the Stamford KO Shield Final at Market Deeping last night (July 10).

Bourne had already won the Lincs T20 title and take on Peterborough Town in a mouthwatering Jaidka Cup Final at Bretton Gate on Friday (July 14). Pete Morgan’s men are the holders of that competition having beaten Town in the final in 2016.

Man-of-the-match Tom Dixon hits out on his way to 37 for Bourne against King's Keys. Photo: David Lowndes.

Bourne weren’t at their brutal best with the bat last night, but they were electric in the field against surprise finalists.

Indeed the hot favourites were in trouble 1t 18-3 and 32-4 before Rob Dunn (27) and Quewin O’Connor (25), turned things around enabling Tom Dixon to smack a vital 37 late in the innings.

Bourne closed on a modest 126-8, but Matt Kidd claimed two wickets in the first King’s Keys over and the city side never recovered limping to 85 all out.

Ansar Hussain (26) top scored for Keys with Ben Stroud, Kidd, James Keywood and Jack Berry all picking up two wickets for Bourne.

Bourne's Ben Stroud is bowled during the Stamford KO Shield Final win against King's Keys. Photo: David Lowndes.

Dixon also claimed a wicket and executed a superb run out to clinch the man-of-the-match award.

SCORES Bourne 126-8 (T. Dixon 37, R. Dunn 27, Q. O’Connor 25, M. Choudhary 3-30, M. Raheel 2-24).

King’s Keys 85 (A. Hussain 26, B. Stroud 2-8, M. Kidd 2-12, J. Keywood 2-19, J. Berry 2-24).