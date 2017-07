Holders Nassington open their defence of the Burghley sixes crown with a first round tie against Market Deeping tonight (July 3, 6.15pm).

Oakham v Burghley Park and Barnack v Oundle are the other first round ties in a popular competition that always attracts big crowds.

There are three games every night culminating in finals night on Friday (July 7).

All day friendly matches precede the sixes competition as part of Burghley Park cricket week.