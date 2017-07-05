SIXES: A far from Bore-ing night at Burghley Park

There were runs galore and one remarkable bowling performance in the Burghley Park sixes last night (July 4).

All three teams batting first posted five-over scores in excess of 100 with Stamford’s 100-2 against Market Overton protected by four wickets in four balls from Chris Bore.

Jack Berry bowls a bumper for Bourne in their easy win over Ufford Park. Photo: James Biggs.

Bore claimed the last four wickets in four successive balls and all were stumped by Simon Prentice as Stamford sealed a 34-run first round win, Bore also top scored in the Stamford innings with an unbeaten 31.

Bourne will be one of the favourites to triumph after their powerful unit despatched last year’s losing finalists Ufford Park by 59 runs.

Pete Morgan smacked an unbeaten 51 in Bourne’s 102-1. Rob Bentley delivered a rare maiden over in sixes cricket to help ensure Ufford finished well short.

Uppingham whacked the biggest score of the night reaching 111-1 with Harry Butchart (52no) and Alex Ashwin (41no) doing most to set up a 31-run win over Newborough.

Action from the Burghley Park sixes last night (Tuesday).

The first of the quarter-finals between holders Nassington and hosts Burghley Park takes place tonight after the remaining two first round games.

Scores

Stamford 100-2 (C. Bore 31no) beat Market Overton 66-5 (C. Bore 4-4).

Bourne 102-1 (P. Morgan 51no, R. Dunn 24no) beat Ufford Park 43-1

Uppingham 111-1 (H. Butchart 52no, A. Ashwin 41no) beat Newborough 80-1 (D. Cooper 44, S. Malton 26no).