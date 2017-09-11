RUTLAND LEAGUE: Wisbech win title, but there’s a four-team battle to avoid the drop next weekend

Wisbech have won the Division One title for the first time in the club’s history.
The Fenmen secured top spot as soon as their scheduled fixture at Grantham yesterday (September 10) was called off in the morning.
It’s been an unbelievably tight division this summer with just 66 points between first place and the second relegation spot.
Market Deeping, Grantham, Barnack and Peterborough Town could still join Stamford in Division Two. Town finished their fixtures with an abandoned match at Nassington, but not before home star Mohamad Shifran had cracked a run-a-ball 123 and the city side’s skipper Jamie Smith had taken 5-44.
Barnack host Market Deeping next Sunday (September 17) in the key final game of the weekend. The winner of that match will definitely stay up while the losers will be keen to find out the result of Grantham’s home game against Nassington. A high-scoring game at Barnack would also leave Town vulnerable.
Barnack and Deeping both go into the game in decent form. Mohammed Yaseen’s 6-20 helped dismiss Oundle for 104 and set up a four-wicket win.
Conner Gillett struck 56 of Deeping’s 213 before Nick Green, Mehul Adatia and Zac Simmonds each took two wickets in Bourne’s 170 all out.
RESULTS
Barnack beat Oundle by 4 wkts
Oundle 104 (P. Wilson 32, M. Yaseen 6-20, W. Butt 2-24, A. Majeed 2-24).
Barnack 107-6 (M. Hammad 46no, K. Jones 4-49, J. Charlton 2-29).
Market Deeping beat Bourne by 43 runs
Market Deeping 213 (C. Gillett 56, Z. Simmonds 40no, D. Sargeant 28, N. Green 22, B. Stroud 3-45, J. Berry 2-30, S. Evison 2-32, T. Dixon 2-47).
Bourne 170 (S. Evison 47, J. Berry 35no, P. Morgan 22, T. Dixon 20, N. Green 2-5, M. Adatia 2-42, Z. Simmonds 2-42).
Nassington v Peterborough Town abandoned
Nassington 239 (M. Shifran 123. C. Craig 38, J. Pope 26, J. Smith 5-44, C. Parnell 2-45, H. Azad 2-48)
Peterborough Town 107-2 (K. Judd 36no, H. Azad 35, H. Craig 2-35).
Stamford lost to Ketton by 6 wkts
Stamford 146
Ketton 147-4
