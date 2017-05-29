RUTLAND LEAGUE: Wisbech flying high at the top of the table

Wisbech increased their lead at the top of Rutland League Division One yesterday with a comfortable home win over Nassington.

The visitors were dismissed for a paltry 103 and Wisbech raced home to win in 15.5 overs with just one wicket down.

Brodie Ellis (2-12), Parth Patel (2-12), Dan Oldfield (2-20) and Gary Freear (2-8) did the damage with the ball for Wisbech and then Dom Stannard (48) and Danny Haynes (40no) completed the job.

Second-placed Oundle came unstuck at Grantham despite posting a useful 212-8 of which Basharat Hussain made 95 not out.

Grantham reached 214-3 with two overs to spare.

Peterborough Town won by 46 runs against Market Deeping at Outgang Road after making 255-7. Alex Mitchell led the way with 89.

Deeping were 209-7 in reply with Jamie Morgan (92) and John McDougall (42no) the chief contributors.

Jamie Smith was top Town bowler with 5-37.

Barnack were two-wicket winners over Stamford in the other Division One game played yesterday.

Liam Dave made 105 out of Stamford’s 187 all out with Shahid Muhammed taking 4-56.

Barnack reached 190-8 in 41 overs with Mohammad Hammad top-scoring on 41.