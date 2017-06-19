RUTLAND LEAGUE: Vamshi smashes Burghley with nine-wicket spell, Wisbech back on top, Butt goes big against his own club

Vamshi Parvathaneni bagged nine wickets in a Rutland Division Two game yesterday (June 18)

The Newborough express helped his side defend a paltry total of just 88 at Burghley Park.

Asim Butt struck 78 for Barnack against Peterborough Town.

The home side were skittled for just 34 as Parvathaneni bagged 9-16 from six overs.

He claimed a hat-trick and took four wickets in a single over as Newborough completed a 54-run win.

It’s all change at the top of Division One again with Wisbech returning to the summit following a nine-wicket thrashing of bottom club Stamford. The home side were dismissed for just 110.

Ketton’s stay at the top was brief as the were beaten by eight wickets at Oundle.

Mark Hodgson finished 100 not out for Oundle against Ketton.

Zeeshan Manzoor, a one-time Oundle player, top scored for Ketton with 53 out of 198, but Mark Hodgson made light work of that total with a superb unbeaten 100.

Hanno Kotze smacked 63 after taking 5-33 with the ball for Oundle.

Asim Butt, a Peterborough Town player on a Saturday, made 78 for Barnack against the top city club yesterday.

His efforts and 63 from Y. Mirza enabled Barnack to pass Town’s 263-7 with three balls to spare. Town teenager Sreehari Subramonian top scored with 61 not out for his side.

Bourne made it three wins in a row with a big 106-run success at Grantham. Quewin O’Connor (81) and Pete Morgan (53) scored heavily in Bourne’s 258-8 before expert slow bowling from Tom Dixon (4-38) and Ben Stroud (3-39) restricted the home side to 152-9.

Market Deeping are heading in the other direction. They were well beaten by Nassington by six wickets.

RESULTS

Division One

BARNACK beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 6 wkts

Town 263-7 (S. Subramonian 61no, C. Milner 47, A. Mitchell 36, S. Howard 26, C. Parnell 20, M. Shahid 3-49, M. Sohail 2-37).

Barnack 264-4 (A. Butt 78, Y. Mirza 63, M. Hammad 43, C. Parnell 2-65).

Grantham lost to Bourne by 106 runs

Bourne 258-8 (Q. O’Connor 81, P. Morgan 53, T. Dixon 24, J. Temple 20).

Grantham 152-9 (S. Mudie 51, T. Dixon 4-38, B. Stroud 3-39).

NASSINGTON beat MARKET DEEPING by 7 wkts

Market Deeping 125 (Z. Simmonds 31, H. Bell 2-14).

Nassington 126-3 (D. Bandaranaike 41no, A. Bandaranaike 33no, M. Mutaliph 20).

OUNDLE beat KETTON by 8 wkts

Ketton 198 (Z. Manzoor 53, S. Mahmood 47, P. Rowe 34, H. Kotze 5-33, L. North-Row 2-17).

Oundle 200-2 (M. Hodgson 100no, H. Kotze 63).

STAMFORD lost to WISBECH by 9 wkts

Stamford 109

Wisbech 110-1 (S. Albutt 51, P. Patel 38no).