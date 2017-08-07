RUTLAND LEAGUE: Super Shifran smacks 16 sixes in a double ton, youngsters boost leaders, relegation battle hotting up

Have your say

Overseas player Mohomad Shifran Muthaliph led a record-breaking run spree by Nassington in Rutland Division One yesterday (August 6).

Shifran showed no mercy to a Bourne reserve side - the first team were in National Twenty/20 Cup action - smashing an unbeaten 220 in a team total of 421-7. Both scores are believed to be top-flight records in the Rutland competition.

Teenager Nick Green was in outstanding form for Market Deeping again.

Shifran, a Sri Lankan, whacked a young bowling attack for an astonishing 16 sixes and 25 fours.

Bourne scored 172 in reply - the winning margin of 249 runs could be another record.

Bourne were also beaten in the East Midlands semi-final of the National T20 competition at Wellbeck CC yesterday.

Bourne were dismissed for 99 by a strong West Indian Cavaliers side on the way to an eight-wicket defeat.

Hanno Kotze scored 60 for Oundle against Stamford.

Nassington are up to second in Rutland Division One, but still some way adrift of leaders Wisbech who won at Barnack yesterday with the help of two excellent debuts from 16 year-olds.

Adam Whittaker (3-24) bowled well in Barnack’s 160 all out before Lewis Jackson (33no) batted well in Wisbech’s successful reply.

Barnack are now firmly in the relegation battle, one that also involves big-name clubs Peterborough Town and Market Deeping who meet at Bretton Gate next weekend (August 13).

Town dropped back into the bottom two after losing heavily at Grantham and because Deeping smacked Ketton by six wicket following another fine performance from emerging talent Nick Green.

Green bagged 6-31 as Ketton were dismissed for 108 before top scoring with 40 in Deeping’s reply.

And bottom club Stamford kept in touch with their fellow strugglers by securing a shock six-wicket win over Oundle.

Hanno Kotze struck 60 of Oundle’s 160, but he was overshadowed by Stamford’s Andrew Hulme (63) and Scott Chamberlain (4-18).

RESULTS

BARNACK lost to WISBECH by 6 wkts

Barnack 160 (T. Ahmed 47, A. Butt 37, G. Freear 3-16, A. Whittaker 3-24).

Wisbech 161-4 (A. Anthony 39, J. Bowers 37, L. Jackson 33no).

GRANTHAM beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 88 runs

Grantham 259-6 (D. Freeman 133, J. Smith 2-36).

Peterborough Town 171 (A. Azhar 33, M. Danyaal 30).

KETTON lost to MARKET DEEPING by 6 wkts

Ketton 108 (R. Vitas 38, N. Green 6-31, Z. Simmonds 2-24).

Market Deeping 111-4 (N. Green 40, J. Hook 21, Z. Manzoor 2-23).

NASSINGTON beat BOURNE by 249 runs

Nassington 421-7 (M. Shifran 220no, R. Morris 64, Hamish Bell 47, H. Bower 4-79, J. Appleby 2-41).

Bourne 172 (D. Smith 42, J. Gunthorp 29, J. Appleby 29, A. Nawas 3-31, A. Nawaz 2-25).

STAMFORD beat OUNDLE by 6 wkts

Oundle 168 (H. Kotze 60, J. Bolsover 28, B. Hussain 21, S. Chamberlain 4-18).

Stamford 169-4 (A. Hulme 63, M. Andrew 32, M. Chaudhary 23no, B. Peck 22, K. Jones 2-45).