RUTLAND LEAGUE: Stars from Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia and Wisbech

Sri Lankan star Mohammed Shiffran is proving to be a big hit at Nassington CC.

Shiffran’s arrival in the country has co-incided with some much improved Nassington form in both Cambs Division One and Rutland Division One.

Shahid Mohammed took 5-55 for Barnack against Ketton.

And he was at it again yesterday (July 9) as Nassington won their Rutland derby at home to Oundle by 89 runs.

Shiffran only bowled 20 balls, but he picked up five wickets for the loss of just one run as Oundle capitulated to 83 all out. Opener Hanno Kotze, another overseas star from South Africa, struck 41 of those runs.

Shiffran also top scored with 58 of Nassington’s 172.

Nassington are moving smoothly up the table, but there appears to be no catching leaders Wisbech who raced to a seven-wicket win at Market Deeping to move 30 points clear at the top.

Josh Bowers and Dom Stannard both cracked half centuries as Wisbech cruised to their victory target of 161.

Ketton are up to second after pipping Barnack by two wickets thanks mainly to a brilliant unbeaten 112 from Aussie opener Peter Rowe who resisted some top class slow bowling from Mohammed Shahid (5-55). Barnack opener Mohammed Hammad struck 75 of Barnack’s 198.

There were runs aplenty at the Abbey Lawns as Bourne beat visitors Peterborough Town by five wickets.

Scott Howard (82) and Chris Milner (67) scored the bulk of Town’s 45-over score of 279-6, but Bourne eased home by five balls despite needing 90 from the final 10 overs.

Rob Bentley smacked four sixes in his unbeaten 98 for Bourne.

Bottom club Stamford made 231 at Grantham in a battle near the bottom, but lost by two wickets.

Tom Williams struck 80 for Stamford.

Results

Barnack lost to Ketton by 2 wkts

Barnack 198 (M. Hammad 75, A. Butt 24, T. Aziz 4-44, Z. Manzoor 2-36, S. Mahmood 2-56).

Ketton 202-8 (P. Rowe 112no, J. Miller 37, T. Aziz 21, M. Shahid 5-55).

BOURNE beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 5 wkts

Town 279-6 (S. Howard 82, C. Milner 67, D. Clarke 36, S. Subramonian 31no, S. Saleem 30, T. Dixon 3-52, J. Keywood 2-85).

Bourne 282-5 (R. Bentley 98no, T. Dixon 47, P. Morgan 43, Q. O’Connor 31, S. Evison 25, N. Haider 2-43).

GRANTHAM beat STAMFORD by 2 wkts

Stamford 231 (T. Williams 80, Harrington 54).

Grantham 232-8 (Mihill 56no).

MARKET DEEPING lost to WISBECH by 7 wkts

Market Deeping 160 (B. Ellis 3wkts, S. Rippington 2wkts, G. Freear 2 wkts, P. Patel 2wkts).

Wisbech 161-3 (J. Bowers 56, D. Stannard 54).

NASSINGTON beat OUNDLE by 89 runs

Nassington 172 (M. Shiffran 58, J. Pope 32, B. Potter 29, P. Wilson 3-26, P. Patel 2-27).

Oundle 83 (H. Kotze 41, M. Shiffran 5-1, J. Pope 3-38).