RUTLAND LEAGUE: Stamford (37) lose to Hanno (38), Nick shines for the ‘Green and Gold’, Wisbech still perfect

Oundle import Hanno Kotze beat Stamford on his own yesterday (May 21).

In a Rutland Division One match that lasted just 25 overs in total, Stamford were shot out for a paltry 37 before South African Kotze finished unbeaten on 38 as Oundle scooted home in just 21 balls without losing a wicket. Kotze also took 3-5, but was overshadowed with ball by Kieran Jones (5-18).

Oundle's Hanno Kotze.

Oundle are up to second, eight points behind Wisbech who made it four wins in four games with a hard-fought four-wicket success over Barnack at Harecroft Road.

Barnack’s 159 didn’t look competitive, but Wisbech lost a flurry of wickets to A. Majeed (5-27) before Gary Freear joined Josh Bowers (54no) to steer the home side to victory.

Ajaz Akhtar (59) top scored for Barnack with Dom Stannard striking 50 for Wisbech. Jamie Gollands of Wisbech returned the best bowling figures of the day (6-41).

Nick Green smacked a terrific unbeaten ton as Market Deeping made it three wins out of four with a seven-wicket win at home to Ketton.

Zeeshan Manzoor hammered 95 for Ketton against Market Deeping.

Zeeshan Manzoor’s 96 and 54 from Shakaar Mahmood pushed Ketton up to 225-4, but Green was unbeaten on 116 at the close after sharing a big opening stand with Josh Smith (54).

A weakened Peterborough Town team - the first team were in National Club KO Cup action - were easily beaten by Grantham, while Nassington won a thriller by four runs at Bourne.

Nassington’s Arbas Nawaz claimed the final wicket to fall to complete figures of 5-49.

RESULTS

BOURNE lost to NASSINGTON by 4 runs

Nassington 187 (R. Morris 38, C. Craig 37, T. Norman 34, J. Berry 4-56).

Bourne 183 (S. Evison 33, J. Berry 30, J. Temple 27, J. Evison 25, P. Morgan 24, Arbas Nawaz 5-49).

MARKET DEEPING beat KETTON by 7 wkts

Ketton 225-4 (Z. Manzoor 96, S. Mahmood 59, J. Miller 36, A. Fisher 2-37).

Market Deeping 226-3 (N. Green 116no, J. Smith 54, Z. Manzoor 2-42).

OUNDLE beat STAMFORD by 10 wkts

Stamford 37 (K. Jones 5-18, H. Kotze 3-5, B. Hussain 2-11).

Oundle 39-0 (H. Kotze 38no).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN lost to GRANTHAM by 7 wkts

Town 102

Grantham 103-3.

WISBECH beat BARNACK by 4 wkts

Barnack 159 (A. Akhtar 59, A. Butt 44, J. Gollands 6-41, S. Rippington 3-19).

Wisbech 162-6 (J. Bowers 54no, D. Stannard 50, D. Haynes 23, A. Majeed 5-27).