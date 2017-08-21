RUTLAND LEAGUE: South African Test star plays for village club, leaders toppled, depleted Peterborough Town win a basement battle

South African Test player Dane Vilas turned out for Uffington CC in Rutland Division Two yesterday (August 20).

But it didn’t go to plan. The wicket-keeper batsman, who has been playing for Lancashire this summer, scored a duck and watched his lose by eight wickets to Ufford Park!

Uffington seconds before their big win over Ufford Park seconds, back row, left to right, Will Farnham,Will Hetherington, Dave Griffin, John Burton, Will Fry, Ivan Wilson, front, Adam Sedgwick, Neil Baker, Colin Miles, Evan Donaldson, Tim Pratt. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Vilas is a family friend of an Uffington player. He played six Test matches for South Africa, the last against England in Johannesburg in 2016. He was in the village over the weekend while he waits for the County Championship to re-start.

“Dane is a friend of the father of one of our players,” explained an Uffington spokesman. “We were a man short so it made sense to ask him to play. We didn’t want to take the mickey so we didn’t ask him to open the batting.

“We were a bit surprised he got out third ball which might be why we collapsed! But he’s probably not used to such slow bowling and slow wickets. He took it in the right spirit though. He’s a genuinely nice guy.”

Paul Bentley claimed the big wicket with the help of a catch by Theo Gatehouse on his way to figures of 4-16 as Uffington were bowled out for 104. Ufford strolled to victory in 11 overs, although Vilas did pick up a wicket.

Asim Butt made a brilliant unbeaten 91 for Barnack against Grantham.

Uffington seconds gained revenge in the Division Four game between the clubs, romping to a 94-run win as Ivan Wilson (96no & 4-33) hit top form.

In Division One leaders Wisbech were toppled by five wickets at Bourne for whom Notts Academy star Joey Evision cracked an unbeaten 74.

Wisbech remain 41 points clear of second place Oundle who clinched a four-wicket win at Market Deeping in the final over. Captain Bashrat Hussain saw Oundle home with an unbeaten 52.

At the bottom end of the table a depleted Peterborough Town still had too much for Ketton. Balaji Ganesan (72no) was Town’s star performer as they chased down Ketton’s 178 all out with 10 balls and five wickets to spare.

Ketton are now just one place outside the drop zone, 10 points clear of Deeping and level on points with Barnack who lost at Grantham by 49 runs despite a great effort from Asim Butt.

Butt spurned the chance to help Peterborough Town win the Northants Twenty/Cup to aid Barnack’s relegation bid, but he received very little help from team-mates as he cracked 91 not out of his side’s 142 all-out.

Mohomad Shifran (88) and Harrison Craig (63) were the stars of Nassington’s 74-run win over bottom club Stamford.

RESULTS

Division One

BOURNE beat WISBECH by 5 wkts

Wisbech 189 (G. Freear 60, A. Anthony 42, P. Patel 20, A. Binns 2-32).

Bourne 191-5 (J. Evison 74no, P. Morgan 33, T. Dixon 25, S. Rippington 2-61).

GRANTHAM beat BARNACK by 49 runs

Grantham 191(M. Yaseen 4-29).

Barnack 142 (A. Butt 91no, S. Nel 4-16, J. Keith 4-30).

KETTON lost to PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 5 wkts

Ketton 178 (Z. Manzoor 55, T. Aziz 44, P, Rowe 27, J. Gallimore 20, H. Azad 2-39, N. Haider 2-48, M. Saif 2-54).

MARKET DEEPING lost to OUNDLE by 4 wkts

Market Deeping 184-8 (D. Sargeant 52no, J. Bolsover 3-34).

Oundle 188-6 (B. Hussain 52no)

NASSINGTON beat STAMFORD by 74 runs

Nassington 219 (M. Shifran 88, H. Craig 63, S. Chamberlain 3-9).

Stamford 145 (A. Hulme 36, A. Birch 28, A. Nawaz 3-33).