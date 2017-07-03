RUTLAND LEAGUE: Shock Stamford win shakes up relegation battle, free-scoring Wisbech still setting the pace

Stamford scored a shock, and very big, derby win over Ketton yesterday (July 2) to liven up the Rutland Division One relegation battle.

The bottom club smashed their neighbours by 147 runs to move within six points of safety. In fact the bottom four are now covered by just nine points.

Chris Milner batting for Peterborough Town against Nassington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Andrew Hulme cracked a terrific unbeaten ton for Stamford, dominating his side’s 267-6 in 45 overs.

And that proved plenty once Ketton big hitters Shakir Mahmood and Zeeshan Manzoor had been dismissed. Sam Barrett grabbed four wickets for Ketton.

Stamford remain bottom, but they are not far behind Market Deeping, Peterborough Town and Grantham, all of whom were beaten easily yesterday.

Deeping’s young side were crushed by 161 runs at neighbours Bourne who amassed 312-4 with South African Quewin O’Connor hammering an unbeaten ton.

Sohail Hayat batting for Peterborough Town against Nassington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town were thrashed by seven wickets at home to Nassington when a game featuring 19 youth team graduates between the two sides was dominated by an overseas player. Mohomad Shifran bowled beautifully to take 4-12 as Town were skittled for 119 and then cracked an unbeaten 58 sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 88 with 15 year-old Ohnais Basharet (36no)

Leaders Wisbech hammered Grantham by 210 runs at Harecroft Road with Danny Haynes (91), Parth Patel (72) and Gary Freear (66) all scoring well in a team total of 323-6.

Oundle are second after winning an entertaining game against Barnack by 24 runs.

Bashrat Hussain (88) top scored in Oundle’s 251-8 with opener Mohammad Hammad carrying his bat for 73 not out in Barnack’s 227.

RESULTS

BOURNE beat MARKET DEEPING by 161 runs

Bourne 312-4 (Q. O’Connor 104no, J. Berry 41, D. Christmas 40no, P. Morgan 36, R. Bentley 35, J. Temple 24, J. Pearson 3-59).

Market Deeping 151 (C. Jones 44, K. Lutton 24, T. Dixon 4-23, B. Stroud 3-35, H. Bower 2-26).

KETTON lost to STAMFORD by 147 runs

Stamford 267-6 (A. Hulme 116no, S. Lem 44, A. Farooq 24, J. Harrington 21, Z. Manzoor 2-54).

Ketton 120 (S. Mahmood 33, Z. Manzoor 31, I. Kendall 21, S. Barrett 4-39, S. Chamberlain 2-13, A. Birch 2-20, T. Juggins 2-43).

OUNDLE beat BARNACK by 24 runs

Oundle 251-8 (B. Hussain 88, J. Dalley 63, S. Fernandes 38, M. Hammad 3-40, S. Amir 2-22, M. Yaseen 2-43).

Barnack 227 (M. Hammad 73no, S. Amir 40, A. Butt 34, M. Yasir 33, H. Kotze 4-55, B. Hussain 2-27, J. Charlton 2-43).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN lost to NASSINGTON by 7 wkts

Town 119 (M. Shifran 4-12).

Nassington 122-3 (M. Shifran 58no, Ohnais Basharet 36no).

WISBECH beat GRANTHAM by 210 runs

Wisbech 323-6 (D. Haynes 91, P. Patel 72, G. Freear 66).

Grantham 113