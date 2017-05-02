RUTLAND LEAGUE: Parth class sends Wisbech top, awesome Oundle, Manzoor magnificent in defeat

Wisbech Town overseas star Parth Patel enjoyed himself at Peterborough Town on Sunday (April 30).

The Kiwi watched three of the first four batsmen fall for ducks in a Rutland Division One match at Peterborough Town before club captain Gary Freear joined him at the crease.

Tom Dixon blasted 95 not out for Bourne against Oundle.

And the pair launched a thrilling counter attack against a novice bowling attack to help Wisbech up to an imposing 287-7 from their 45 overs. Patel was finally dismissed for 137 with Freear adding 82.

Town replied with 216 all out with Kieran Judd (50) and teenager Saif Mohammed (46) batting best. Wisbech are now the early leaders after two wins and two maximum point hauls.

Oundle are right behind them after inflicting a second defeat of the season on Bourne.

Some brutal late hitting from number Tom Dixon (95no) looked to have put Bourne in the driving seat as they posted 273-7, but Mark Hodgson (109no) and exciting South African Hanno Kotze (89) steered Oundle home with seven wickets and 13 overs to spare. Kieran Jones (5-41) is enjoying a new lease of life for Oundle after leaving Peterborough Town in the close season.

Kieran Judd made 50 for Peterborough Town against Wisbech.

Zeeshan Manzoor’s ton and five-wicket haul wasn’t enough to save Ketton from a 53-run reverse at Grantham, while Nick Green (64) top scored as Market Deeping beat Stamford by six wickets. Tom High had struck 71 of Stamford’s 186-9.

Reigning champions Nassington are off the mark as Dan Bandaranaike (80), Conor Craig (54), Harrison Craig (3-9) and Arbas Nawaz (3-42) played well in a 140-run win over Barnack.

RESULTS

Bourne lost to Oundle by 7 wkts

Bourne 273-7 (T. Dixon 95no, A. Stroud 55no, J. Keywood 40, J. Temple 37, K. Jones 5-41).

Oundle 274-3 (M. Hodgson 109no, H. Kotze 89, J. Bolsover 44).

Ketton lost to Grantham by 53 runs

Grantham 257 (R. Carnelley 117, Z. Manzoor 5-48, N. Adams 2-15)

Ketton 204 (Z. Manzoor 104, W. Compton 29, P. Rowe 21, J. Peck 4-50).

Market Deeping beat Stamford by 6 wkts

Stamford 186-9 (T. High 71, L.Dave 27. A. Hulme 26, D. Sargeant 2-23, Z. Simmonds 2-43, N. Green 2-45, J. Smith 2-45).

Market Deeping 188-4 (N. Green 64, C. Gillett 44, R. Witt 29, D. Thomas 28no, T. Juggins 2-41).

NASSINGTON beat BARNACK by 140 runs

Nassington 247 (D. Bandaranaike 80, C. Craig 54, S. Amir 3-56, M. Yaseen 3-60).

Barnack 107 (S. Amir 32, M. Yasir 20, H. Craig 3-9, A. Nawaz 3-42).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN lost to WISBECH by 71 runs

Wisbech 287-7 (P. Patel 137, G. Freear 82, D. Oldfield 20, J. Smith 2-20, F. Adil 2-38, N. Haider 2-79).

Town 216 (K. Judd 50, M. Saif 46, A. Mitchell 32, C. Parnell 29, Z. Brown 3-26).