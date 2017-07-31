RUTLAND LEAGUE: Oundle beat leaders, mighty Morgan, Peterborough Town scramble out of bottom two

Oundle won a dress rehearsal for the John Wilcox Trophy Final and opened up the Rutland Division One title race slightly as a result yesterday (July 30).

Oundle travelled to league leaders Wisbech and triumphed by six wickets, helped by the absence of home club legend Gary Freear who passed 1,000 runs for the Cambs Division One season (15 innings, average of 80) the day before.

Pete Foster was unbeaten on 50 when Oundle sealed a six-wicket win over Wisbech.

Without Freear, only overseas star Parth Patel (49) and Jamie Gollands (40) really bothered the scorers as Wisbech struggled to 157 all out in the face of fine off-spin bowling from Jack Bolsover (4-23).

Oundle then raced to a maximum-points victory in just 26 overs and one ball. Mark Hodgson (70) and Peter Foster (50no) were the batsmen in form.

Oundle tackle Wisbech in the Rutland League’s JWT Trophy Final at Barnack on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Bourne’s Midlands heat of the National Twenty/20 Cup at Cuckney CC was postponed yesterday and that enabled captain Pete Morgan to dash back to the Abbey Lawns to play in a Division One game against Barnack.

And what good fortune for his side. Morgan, who was dropped on 48 by local legend Ajaz Akhtar, smashed 19 fours and four sixes in his innings of 143 - the score was 189 when he was dismissed - as Bourne piled up a match-winning 45-over total of 203-9.

Akhtar top scored with 40 in Barnack’s reply of 142

Peterborough Town pipped Stamford Town by four wickets in the battle of the bottom two at Bretton Gate to move out of the relegation zone.

Ben Peck struck 56 of Stamford’s 185-7, but Town, who have never suffered a Rutland League relegation, were on cruise control until the late introduction of seventh-choice bowler Simon Lem.

He quickly saw off Town top men Scott Howard (45) and Alex Mitchell (44) on his way to 4-28, but teenagers Sreehari Subramonian and Mohammed Saif eventually knocked off the last 20 runs to seal victory.

Earlier Chris Milner had struck nine fours in his 37 for Town.

Market Deeping are now in the relegation zone after calling off their scheduled fixture against Grantham early in the morning.

RESULTS

BOURNE beat BARNACK by 61 runs

Bourne 203-9 (P. Morgan 143, M. Yaseen 3-41, M. Shahid 3-52, A. Munir 2-31).

Barnack 142 (M. Hammad 40, M. Yaseen 23no, B. Collins 3-30. A. Cornwell 2-30).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat STAMFORD by 4 wkts

Stamford 185-7 (B. Peck 56, A. Birch 44, M. Choudhary 38no, F. Adil 2-30).

Peterborough 186-6 (S. Howard 45, A. Mitchell 44, C. Milner 37, S. Lem 4-28, S. Barrett 2-45).

WISBECH lost to OUNDLE by 6 wkts

Wisbech 157 (P. Patel 49, J. Gollands 40, D. Stannard 25, J. Bolsover 4-23, J. Esler 2-2, H, Kotze 2-25).

Oundle 158-4 (M. Hodgson 70, P. Foster 50no, J. Dunning 2-17).

Cancelled: Market Deeping v Grantham, Ketton v Nassington.