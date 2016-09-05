RUTLAND LEAGUE: Nassington set for first title for 20 years

Nassington are within a point of clinching their first Rutland Division One title for 20 years.

Nassington won their top-of-table clash with second-placed Bourne by five wickets yesterday (September 4) to move 19 points clear at the top with one match to go.

It's a lovely cover drive from Bourne batsman Archie Stroud in the game at Nassington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Nassington host Market Deeping in their final match next Sunday (September 11). They last won the top flight title in 1996.

Bourne look set to settle for second place despite posting an impressive 45-over score of 226-9 at Fotheringay Road and grabbing three early Nassington wickets.

Sam Evison led the way with 94 and when Jack Berry and Rob Bentley reduced the home side to 20-3 Bourne looked likely winners.

But Conor Craig cracked 78 from 70 balls (five sixes, five fours) and Dan Bandaranaike made a more sedate 53 in a fourth-wicket stand of 150 before Adam McDermott (37 not out, 27 balls) blasted Nassington to victory with over five overs to spare.

Bourne's Ben Stroud is bowled by Nassington's Adam McDermott. Photo: David Lowndes.

McDermott (4-36) and Bandaranaike (2-27) also bowled well with the latter picking up the prize scalp of Evison after an innings that included 12 fours and a six.

Wisbech will finish third after a nine-wicket thrashing of relegated Uppingham. Haynes brothers Kieran (5-20) and Danny (102no) were the stars of the show.

Peterborough Town skittled Oundle for just 95 to set up a seven-wicket win at Bretton Gate, while Market Deeping won the battle at the bottom at Ufford Park by seven wickets.

Ufford now look doomed to the drop. They have a 30-point gap to make up on Deeping with two games to go.

Wahid Javed scored 54 of Ufford’s 166, but a rapid start from Nick Green (63) and Jamie Morgan (56) helped propel Deeping to victory.

Richard Field (5-13) set up Stamford’s five-wicket win over Barnack.

RESULTS

NASSINGTON beat BOURNE by 5 wkts

Bourne 226-9 (S. Evison 94, J, Berry 35, R. Bentley 26, A. McDermott 4-36, D. Bandaranaike 2-27, H. Craig 2-52).

Nassington 228-5 (C. Craig 78, D. Bandarnaike 53, A. McDermott 37no, J. Berry 3-37).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat OUNDLE by 7 wkts

Oundle 95

Town 97-3

STAMFORD beat BARNACK by 5 wkts

Barnack 103 (M. Hammad 35, F. Khaliq 24, R. Field 5-13, T. Juggins 3-26).

Stamford 106-5 (A. Hulme 32, S. Appan 25, A. Birch 20no, F. Khaliq 4-49).

UFFORD PARK lost to MARKET DEEPING by 7 wkts

Ufford Park 166 (W, Javed 54, P. Keymer 44, P. Bentley 44, R. Witt 3-15, J. Smith 2-41).

Market Deeping 169-3 (N. Green 63, J. Morgan 56, I. Javed 2-15).

UPPINGHAM lost to WISBECH by 9 wkts

Uppingham 157 (K. Haynes 5-20).

Wisbech 158-1 (D. Haynes 102no, D. Stannard 48).