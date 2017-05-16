RUTLAND LEAGUE: Holders survive an almighty scare

Holders Oundle Town survived a major scare before booking their place in the second round of the Rutland League’s John Wilcox Trophy yesterday (May 14).

The top-flight side pipped Second Division King’s Keys by three wickets with just two balls to spare at Milton Road.

Sam Albutt finished 44 not out for Wisbech against Ufford Park.

The city side posted an impressive 231, but 74 from Bashrat Hussain and 65 from Mark Hodgson helped Oundle home. Hussain also claimed three wickets.

Werrington also suffered in a tight finish, failing by four runs to overhaul Isham’s 173. Zahid Akbar cracked 66 for Werrington, but the city side lost their final three wickets for no runs in nine balls!

Greg Rowland (78) and Dave Stratton (70) scored well in Newborough’s 154-run win at Burghley Park. Captain Kyeren Ellery (5-43) starred with the ball for the Bulls. Defeat was harsh on Gareth Hooh who followed a 6-41 stint with the ball with an innings of 54.

Nassington were crushed by Grantham, while Wisbech sauntered to an eight-wicket win over Ufford Park.

Abrar Ahmed bowling for Werrington at Isham. Photo: @idesignandpublish.com.

Barnack beat Bourne for the second successive Sunday, while Stamford Town and Long Sutton conceded their ties to Peterborough Town and Barton Seagrave respectively.

John Wilcox Trophy

Barnack beat Bourne by 24 runs

Barnack 186

Mukhtar Ahmed bowling for Werrington at Isham. Photo: @idesignandpublish.com

Bourne 162

BURGHLEY PARK lost to NEWBOROUGH by 154 runs

Newborough 281-7 (G. Rowland 78, D. Stratton 70, G. Hook 6-41).

Burghley Park 127 (G. Hook 54, K. Ellery 5-43, V. Parvathaneni 2-8).

ISHAM beat WERRINGTON by 3 runs

Isham 173 (D. Pramar 57, R. Masood 3-31, S. Rehman 2-27).

Werrington 170 (Z. Akbar 66, R. Zafar 42, T. Mahmood 27, T. Bendall 4-42).

NASSINGTON lost to GRANTHAM by 7 wkts

Nassington 105 (T. Norman 30, N. Stevenson 4-26, A. Wing 3-14).

Grantham 106-3 (S. Lythgoe 34no).

OUNDLE beat KING’S KEYS by 3 wkts

King’s Keys 231 (W. Javed 68, S. Ali 44, B. Hussain 3-25, S. Gerry 2-18, P. Wilson 2-34, H. Kotze 2-44).

Oundle 232-8 (B. Hussain 76, M. Hodgson 65, P. Wilson 24, P. Patel 20, M. Raheel 2-45).

WISBECH beat UFFORD PARK by 8 wkts

Ufford Park 97 (J. Grigson 26, D. Stannard 2-15, K. Hallett 2-19, D. Oldfield 2-20).

Wisbech 99-2 (S. Albutt 44no, K. Haynes 33).

Cancelled:

Stamford Town v Peterborough Town (Stamford conceded).

Barton Seagrave v Long Sutton (Long Sutton conceded).