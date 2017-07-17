RUTLAND LEAGUE: Deeping smash their way out of bottom two, Peterborough Town in trouble after losing a thriller at leaders

Market Deeping blazed their way out of the Division One relegation zone yesterday (July 16).

Deeping were at Stamford in a battle of the bottom two and stormed to a 118-run win.

Alex Mitchell blasted 60 for Peterborough Town at Wisbech.

Half centuries from Nick Green, Dave Sargeant and Dave Gillett pushed Deeping up to 282-9 in 45 overs.

Josh Smith added 39 and then took 3-48 as Stamford were dismissed for 164. Zac Simmonds also bagged three wickets.

That win dropped Peterborough Town into the drop zone, although they came close to toppling runaway leaders Wisbech Town in a thriller at Harecroft Road.

Scott Howard (66), Chris Milner (64), and Alex Mitchell (60) all scored well in Peterborough’s 219-6, but Parth Patel (59no) eventually saw Wisbech home.

Grantham eased away from the bottom places with an easy eight-wicket win at home to Ketton, but Barnack still have to be careful after their four-wicket defeat at home to in-form Nassington.

Nassington’s star Sri Lankan Mohammed Shifran (2-2 & 42no) was again in form. James Pope (3-11) also bowled well for the winners.

RESULTS

BARNACK lost to NASSINGTON by 4 wkts

Barnack 146 (M. Hammad 32, M. Shahid 24, T. Ahmed 22, J. Pope 3-11, M. Shifran 2-2, Hugo Bell 2-38, T. Lomas 2-39).

Nassington 147-6 (M. Shifran 42no, T. Norman 40, Hamish Bell 20, W. Butt 3-44, M. Shahid 2-28)

Grantham beat Ketton by 8 wkts

Ketton 106 (S. Mahmood 38, S. Peters 4-47).

Grantham 107-2 (R. Carnelly 50no).

Stamford lost to Market Deeping by 118 runs

Market Deeping 282-9 (N. Green 63, D. Sargeant 58, D. Gillett 53, J. Smith 39, B. Peck 3-49, L. Dave 3-71).

Stamford 164 (H. Parkes 32, T. Williams 29, R. Witt 3-33, Z. Simmonds 3-45, J. Smith 3-48).

WISBECH beat PETERBOROUGH TOWN by 1 wkt

Town 219-6 (S. Howard 66, C. Milner 64, A. Mitchell 60, B. Ellis 3-47).

Wisbech 222-9 (P. Patel 59no, D. Stannard 47, A. Anthony 31, D. Oldfield 23, F. Adil 2-20, C. Parnell 2-24, N. Haider 2-44).