RUTLAND LEAGUE: Controversial abandonment to be reviewed

The Rutland League are to review yesterday’s farcical conclusion to the Division One season (September 17).

Barnack were due to host Market Deeping with the losers in all probability going down to Division Two.

But the match was controversially called off at 11.30am, one hour before the scheduled start. That confirmed Deeping’s relegation and Barnack’s survival, or so most people thought.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the Rutland League will meet over the matter as a matter of urgency as it appears Barnack broke a competition rule by not having the opposition captain present when a decision on the fitness of the pitch was made.

When Deeping skipper Chris Jones arrived at the ground the match had already been called off.

Barnack skipper Mohammed Yaseen admitted this morning the decision to abandon was honestly made, but probably hasty.

“I was at the ground at 10.30am,” Yaseen said. “The ground was waterlogged then. I left the decision to our groundsman and the umpires. The groundsman consulted with the match umpires by telephone and the abandonment was confirmed, but it was a decision probably made too early.

“The rule about the visiting captain’s presence being required was missed by the umpires and by us which is regrettable.

“It’s up to the league what happens now. I assume they will ask us for our version of events.”

Re-staging the game is presumably an option for the Rutland League committee. If that happens Peterborough Town still have an outside chance of suffering a relegation.

Grantham confirmed their safety from the drop by collecting enough batting bonus points from an abandoned game with Nassington.

Runners-up Bourne beat Oundle by 71 runs in a low scoring affair at Milton Road.

Bashrat Hussain (Oundle) and Sam Evison (Bourne) both took five wickets.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 16

Division One

Grantham v Nassington abandoned

Grantham 228 (S. Mudie 58, M. Shifran 3-15, Hamish Bell 3-39).

Oundle lost to BOURNE by 71 runs

Bourne 146 (B. Hussain 5 wkts)

Oundle 75 (S. Evison 5 wkts).