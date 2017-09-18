RUTLAND LEAGUE: Commitee order big relegation battle to be re-staged this weekend

The Rutland League commitee have ordered Barnack and Market Deeping to play their big Division One relegation battle this Sunday (September 24) following a controversial abandonment of the fixture yesterday (September 17).

Barnack were due to host Market Deeping yesterday with the losers in all probability going down to Division Two.

But the match was controversially called off at 11.30am, one hour before the scheduled start. That confirmed Deeping’s relegation and Barnack’s survival, or so most people thought.

But the League stepped in after discovering the correct procedure re abandonded matches hadn’t been followed. Barnack should have invited Deeping skipper Chris Jones to be present when the decision was made.

A committee vote today went in favour of re-staging the fixture this Sunday (12.30pm start).

Barnack skipper Mohammed Yaseen admitted this morning the decision to abandon was honestly made, but probably hasty.

“I was at the ground at 10.30am,” Yaseen said. “The ground was waterlogged then. I left the decision to our groundsman and the umpires. The groundsman consulted with the match umpires by telephone and the abandonment was confirmed, but it was a decision probably made too early.

“The rule about the visiting captain’s presence being required was missed by the umpires and by us which is regrettable.

“It’s up to the league what happens now. I assume they will ask us for our version of events.”

Grantham confirmed their safety from the drop by collecting enough batting bonus points from an abandoned game with Nassington.

Peterborough Town could still be relegated if Deeping win Sunday’s match and Barnack collect the majority of the bowling points on offer.

Runners-up Bourne beat Oundle by 71 runs in a low scoring affair at Milton Road yesterday.

Bashrat Hussain (Oundle) and Sam Evison (Bourne) both took five wickets.

RESULTS

Sunday, September 17

Division One

Grantham v Nassington abandoned

Grantham 228 (S. Mudie 58, M. Shifran 3-15, Hamish Bell 3-39).

Oundle lost to BOURNE by 71 runs

Bourne 146 (B. Hussain 5 wkts)

Oundle 75 (S. Evison 5 wkts).