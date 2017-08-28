RUTLAND LEAGUE: Azad steers Town to a whopping win

There was a masssive win for Peterborough Town in the Rutland League yesterday (August 27).

The city side walloped Division One rivals Oundle at Milton Road by 265 runs after compiling a huge total of 324-3 off their 45 overs.

Hassan Azad hit his maiden century, scoring an unbeaten 155, and he received good support from Alex Mitchell (69) and David Clarke (54no).

Then Connor Parnell turned in another five-star showing with the ball. He followed up a five-wicket haul from a Northants League game the previous day with 5-35 as Oundle were shot out for 59 in 19.1 overs.

Table-toppers Wisbech came unstuck at home against Ketton.

The visitors batted first and were all out for 217 with Peter Rowe top-scoring on 45. Top Wisbech bowler with 4-61 was Gary Freear.

Then Wisbech were bowled out for 188 giving Ketton victory by 29 runs.

Josh Bowers was top scorer for Wisbech with 81 and Tom Sole was Ketton’s best bowler with 3-51.

In the other Division One game played yesterday, Bourne beat Stamford by four runs. Bourne were bowled out for 105 and Stamford for 101.