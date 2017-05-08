ROUND-UP: Wonderful weekend for the Wisbech whacker, Town teenagers in form. Sargeant in charge for Deeping

It was quite a weekend for Wisbech whacker Gary Freear.

On Saturday (May 6) he smashed a brilliant unbeaten 190 in a Cambs Division One win at Nassington and yesterday (May 7) he was the matchwinner again in a dramatic Rutland Division One contest against Oundle at Milton Road.

Kieran Judd made 69 for Peterborough Town at Stamford.

Freear was only 18 not out at the close, but the devil was in the detail. After his Saturday exertions, Freear batted down the order at number nine at Oundle even though his side had been set a stiff victory target of 273 in 45 overs.

A terrific 91 from Danny Haynes gave Wisbech a chance, but it was still 75 required from the final nine overs, then 12 required from the final over and then five required from the final ball.

Luckily for Wisbech Freear was facing off-spinner Jack Bolsover and he promptly despatched the last delivery out of the ground to seal a three-wicket win.

Bolsover had earlier finished unbeaten on 53 for Oundle after Hanno Kotze top scored with 60.

Jack Bolsover of Oundle.

Wisbech are leading the early-season table with the only 100 per cent record in the division.

Ketton, Peterborough Town, Market Deeping and Oundle have won two of their three games.

Zeeshan Manzoor (80 & 3-45) and Shakaar Mahmood (66no & 2-20) were the stars of Ketton’s 74-run win over struggling champions Nassington, youngsters Kieran Judd (69) and Sreehari Subramonian (47) top scored as Peterborough Town eased to a 76-run win at Stamford and David Sargeant cracked 105 in Market Deeping’s 86-run success at Grantham. Nick Green also made 62 in Deeping’s 276-9.

Barnack won for the first time this season, by six wickets at home to Bourne. Yasir finished 72 not out as Barnack made short work of Bourne’s 158. Mo Yaseen captured five Bourne wickets.

Bourne, runners-up last season, are bottom of the table following three straight defeats.

RESULTS

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

Barnack beat Bourne by 6 wkts

Bourne 158 (M. Yaseen 5-35)

Barnack 159-4 (Yasir 72no, A. Butt 31, A. Akhtar 30).

Grantham lost to Market Deeping by 86 runs

Market Deeping 276-9 (D. Sargeant 105, N. Green 62, J. Morgan 43no, D. Gillett 26).

Grantham 190 (J. Dobson 54, Z. Simmonds 4-34, J. Morgan 2-48, J. Smith 2-48).

Ketton beat Nassington by 74 runs

Ketton 214-4 (Z. Manzoor 80, S. Mahmood 66no, P. Rowe 27, H. Craig 2-42).

Nassington 140 (D. Bandaranaike 39, J. Pope 22, Z. Manzoor 3-45, S. Mahmood 2-20).

Oundle lost to Wisbech by 2 wkts

Oundle 275-5 (H. Kotze 60, J. Bolsover 53no, M. Hodgson 49, J. Dalley 43, B. Hussain 25, S. Rippington 3-38).

Wisbech 274-8 (D. Haynes 91, D. Oldfield 46, J. Bowers 46, P. Patel 26, B. Hussain 2-24, J. Bolsover 2-85).

Stamford lost to Peterborough Town by 76 runs

Town 223 (K. Judd 69, S. Subramonian 47. M. Danyaal 29, S. Barrett 4-37, A. Birch 2-27, R. Field 2-41).

Stamford 147 (A. Hulme 67, A. Birch 21, N. Saif 3-21, C. Parnell),