ROUND-UP: Ton-up Morgan smashes Bourne through, holders sneak into semis, Fisher field day, two Dans save Nassington from the Birch

Bourne skipper Pete Morgan went boundary-crazy in a sensational T20 innings last night (May 22).

Playing in a Stamford Charity Cup quarter-final at Uffington, Morgan flayed 11 sixes and 11 fours in an innings of 142 not out.

Tariq Aziz stroked 50 for Ketton against Barnack.

His big-hitting exploits helped propel Bourne to a 20-over total of 239-3. Sam Evison weighed in with 65 (three sixes, seven fours) with Jak Garner conceding 49 from the two overs he bowled.

Uffington replied with 109-6 as Tom Dixon returned figures of 3-17.

West Indian Chris Gayle hit the highest domestic T20 score of 175. Luke Wright, who spent a season at Bourne, holds the English record of 153 while playing for Sussex.

Bourne will now play Nassington in a semi-final on June 12. Nassington recovered from 23-3 to beat Stamford by 18 runs last night. Alex Birch claimed all three of those early wickets before Dan Bandaranaike (50no) and Dan Robinson (40no) pushed Nassington up to what turned out to be a winning score of 127-3.

Harrison Craig, Matthew Herbert, Arbas Nawaz and Adam Morris all took two wickets as Stamford were bowled out for 109.

Market Deeping will tackle holders Ketton in the other semi-final after contrasting victories over Castor and Barnack respectively.

Deeping’s match doubled up as a Jaidka Cup game and the home side won easily by eight wickets.

Castor were 4-4 at one point before recovering to 103-6, but Deeping raced home by eight wickets in under 12 overs. Ashley Fisher (4-19) was the Deeping bowling star before exciting teenage talent Josh Smith stroked an unbeaten 40 for the winners

Ketton pipped Barnack by three runs in a cracking Pit Lane contest. Tariq Aziz (50 & 2-13) was Ketton’s all-round hero, although Peter Rowe (43), Shakaar Mahmood (2-16) and Mitchell Thomas (2-34) also performed well.

RESULTS

KETTON beat BARNACK by 3 runs

Ketton 145-5 (T. Aziz 50, P. Rowe 43, W. Butt 2-38).

Barnack 142-8 (Y. Mirza 34, S. Amir 31, T. Aziz 2-13, S. Mahmood 2-16, M. Thomas 2-34).

MARKET DEEPING beat CASTOR by 8 wkts

Castor 103-6 (R. Porter 33, J. Higgins 32, A. Fisher 4-19).

Market Deeping 107-2 (J. Smith 40no, N. Green 35, D. Gillett 21no).

NASSINGTON beat STAMFORD by 18 runs

Nassington 127-3 (D. Bandaranaike 50no, D. Robinson 40no, A. Birch 3-17).

Stamford 109 (H. Martin 21, H. Craig 2-7, M. Herbert 2-8, Arbas Nawaz 2-11, A. Morris 2-13).

UFFINGTON lost to BOURNE by 130 runs

Bourne 239-3 (P. Morgan 142no, S. Evison 65).

Uffington 109-6 (F. Cunningham 37no, J. Garner 29no, T. Bentley 21, T. Dixon 3-17, A. Cornwell 2-20).

Semi-final draw (June 12): Bourne v Nassington, Ketton v Market Deeping.