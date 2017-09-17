ROUND-UP: Peterborough Town finish third, but Dawborn is leading wicket-taker again

Peterborough Town had to settle for third place in the Northants Premier Division after a frustrating end to the season yesterday (September 16).

Town’s final game at home to Geddington was washed out with the visitors struggling on 162-9.

Paul McMahon claimed 4-32 for Peterborough Town against Geddington.

Town collected 10 points to finish level on points with second-placed Rushton. Rushton won one more game than the city side so take runners-up behind champions Old Northamptonians.

Paul McMahon bagged 4-32 for Town in what could be his final appearance for the club. Jamie Smith (3-26) collected the key wicket of Geddington professional Amit Dhadwal after he’d completed 1,000 runs for the Premier Division season.

Town pace ace Joe Dawborn finished top wicket-taker in the top flight for the fourth season in a row, although he was caught on 53 wickets by ONs’ skipper Rob White. Oundle seamer Bashrat Hussain claimed one wicket in Oundle’s abandoned game at Horton House to finish with 51 victims.

No matches were completed in Cambs Divisions One or Two yesterday. Ketton had sealed the title the week before with Ramsey (2nd) and Wisbech (3rd) also enjoying strong finishes. Nassington finished seventh of 12 teams, but March were relegated with St Ives.

Castor finished fourth in Division Two with Ufford Park finishing sixth.

The Lincs Premier Division programme was also washed out yesterday.

Bourne finished third with Market Deeping’s strong second half of the season getting them up to eighth. Spalding finished bottom and are relegated alongside Grimsby.

RESULTS

Saturday. September 16

Northants Premier Division

PETERBOROUGH TOWN v GEDDINGTON abandoned

Geddington 162-9 (P. McMahon 4-32, J. Smith 3-26, L. Bruce 2-29),

HORTON HOUSE v OUNDLE abandoned

Horton House 183 (J. Bolsover 3-32, H. Craig 3-39).

Lincs Premier Division

SLEAFORD v BOURNE abandoned

Bourne 172-5 (M. Kidd 44, P. Morgan 41, J. Temple 30, Q. O’Connor 29).

Cambs League

All matches abandoned.