ROUND-UP: Ketton have climbed Everest under the leadership of Rob Vitas

Charismatic Ketton captain Rob Vitas has described winning the Cambs Division One title for the first time as a ‘surreal’ moment.

Ketton sealed top spot with a six-wicket win at bottom club St Ives in their penultimate fixture of the season last weekend.

Tom Sole has been a key man for Ketton in 2017.

Ramsey could have extended the title race into the final weekend, but their game at home to Nassington was abandoned at the midway point.

Vitas said: “Winning the league is surreal, but it’s the culmination of not just the last six months.

“We have had 10 years of hard work, blood, sweat and tears and huge highs and lows.

“I’ll never forget losing by 250 runs at Ickwell and having (PT reporter) Alan Swann talk me round from resigning. Things have come a long way since then.

“This 2017 team has been by far and away the best of the last 10 years. We’ve had better players at times come and go, but we’ve never had such a tight unit of 13 players like we’ve had this term.

“They are from so many different backgrounds, but we are all the tightest of friends. We are fierce competitors on the pitch, yet everything we did was with a smile.

“We’re not a sledging team. We play to enjoy the game, while playing hard for each other.

“We’ve won the league with a game to spare, but we didn’t win a single game with ease.

“The amount of times we’ve won by two or three wickets, or by defending low totals, is almost countless - and it speaks volumes for the tightness and spirit in the group.

“A special mention to Ramsey and their captain Michael Cafferkey. They had an amazing second half of the season and pushed us so hard all the way.

“But it’s just a magical moment for the team and everyone who welcomed us to Ketton four years ago. We’ve achieved so much in that time, And personally for me it’s Everest climbed.”

Vitas and several members of the first team broke away from Castor CC in 2013.