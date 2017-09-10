ROUND-UP: Ketton are champions, March are relegated, Ufford Park are safe

Ketton have sealed their first Cambs Division One title with a match to spare.

Their six-wicket win in a rain-shortened game at bottom club St Ives yesterday (September 9) and the failure of second-placed Ramsey to complete their home match with Nassington ensured top spot was secured by a team who have led the division from the first week of the season.

Warren Nel struck 77 for Spalding at Boston.

Ketton are now entitled to apply for a East Anglian Premier Division place, but it’s more likely they will veer towards a Leicestershire-based ECB competition.

Pete Rowe (4-34) was the star bowler as St Ives were dismissed for 136, but a rain interruption reduced that target to 98 in 36 overs. Ketton romped home in just 15 overs just as menacing dark clouds appeared over the ground.

Rowe completed a fine day by stroking an unbeaten 38, while Tom Sole smacked 26 from just nine balls.

Ramsey’s game was shortened to a 25-over contest, but lasted only until half-time before a washout was confirmed. Nassington had posted 134-2 in their 25 overs with Rhys John (49) and Adam Morris (41) scoring well.

In the only other top flight match to finish third-placed Wisbech won by 78 runs at Eaton Socon thanks to a remarkable spell of bowling by Kiwi import Parth Patel.

Patel claimed 8-10 from just eight overs and five balls as Socon were shot out for 60.

March Town’s relegation was confirmed when their match at home to Foxton was abandoned, but Ufford Park were safe in Division Two last Wednesday when bottom club Warboys conceded yesterday’s scheduled fixture.

There were early abandoments for Bourne and Market Deeping in the Lincs Premier Division yesterday. Relegated Spalding were beaten by five wickets at Boston despite 77 from Warren Nel and a decnt all-round display from Brandon Andrews (26 & 3-46).

RESULTS

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

ST IVES lost to KETTON by 6 wkts (revised target)

St Ives 136 (P. Rowe 4-34, I. Saxena 2-9, M. Milner 2-16).

Ketton 98-4 (P. Rowe 38no, T. Sole 26).

EATON SOCON lost to WISBECH by 78 runs

Wisbech 138 (J. Bowers 40, D. Jones 31, O. Jeffries 4-34)

Eaton Socon 60 (P. Patel 8-10, A. Whittaker 2-13).

MARCH v FOXTON abandoned

Foxton 104-4 (A. Webster 55, A. Wright 3-26).

RAMSEY v NASSINGTON abandoned

Nassington 134-2 (R. John 49, A. Morris 41, C. Craig 21no).

Ramsey 6-0

Division Two

Castor v Granta 2nds abandoned

Castor 46-2 (M. Wheat 20no).

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Boston beat Spalding by 5 wkts

Spalding 184-8 (W. Nel 77, B. Andrews 26).

Boston 186-5 (F. Haffejee 86, T. Baxter 51no, B. Andrews 3-46).

Bourne v Grimsby abandoned

Bourne 143-3 (R. Bentley 38no, Q. O’Connor 37, S. Evison 32, P. Morgan 27no).

Market Deeping v Grantham abandoned

Grantham 70-0 (J. Dobson 44no).