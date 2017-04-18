ROUND-UP: Hook is the captain on Deeping debut, narrow win and a convincing defeat for Peterborough Town

James Hook cracked 78 on his Market Deeping debut as the club’s second team opened their South Lincs Premier Division campaign with a high-scoring 78-run win over Freiston at Outgang Road )April 15).

Jamie Morgan top scored with 80 in Deeping’s 296-5. Hook transferred from Spalding in the close season.

Carl Wilson struck an unbeaten half century for Bourne against Peterborough Town.

Peterborough Town secured a thrilling one-run win in their friendly at Leicesterhire Premier Division champions Kibworth. Openers Asim Butt (68) and David Clarke (56) added 106 for the first wicket in Town’s 50-over total of 249-7. Lewis Bruce (3-27) returned Town’s best bowling figures.

But Town were well beaten by six wickets the following day (April 16) at neighbours Bourne. Chris Milner (52) and Clarke (48) top scored in Town’s 188, but Sam Evison (73) and Carl Wilson (55no) did better in Bourne’s reply.

Brandon Phillips struck his maiden March Town ton in a three-run friendly defeat to Downham, while Aussie Clinton Bricker made a promising debut.

Cambs open their Unicorns Trophy one-day campaign against Northumberland on Sunday (April 23) and they warmed up with a 92-run friendly win over Hunts at Ramsey.

Ketton and Castor hope to play an annual pre-season fixture for the Henson/Dellar Memorial Trophy to recognise the contributions of Castor stalwarts Steve Henson and Bruce Dellar.

Ketton won the first edition at Pit Lane by six wickets which featured strong all-round contributions from Shakaar Mahmood (Ketton) and Mark Wheat (Castor).

RESULTS

South Lincs League

Premier Division

Market Deeping 2nds 296-5 (J. Morgan 80, J. Hook 78) beat Freiston 218 (Moeed 112no) by 78 runs.

Friendlies

Cambs 250-6 (P. Summerskill 57no, J. Williams 55no, C. Lewis 40, Z. Manzoor 34, H. Craig 2-37, J. Dawborn 2-59) beat Hunts 158 (M. Cafferkey 39, D. Sayer 32no, J. Dawborn 31, Chandrakar 3-31, J. Arksey 3-47) by 92 runs.

Peterborough Town 249-7 (A. Butt 68, D. Clarke 56, K. Judd 28, L. Bruce 21) beat Kibworth 248-7 (L. Bruce 3-27) by 1 run.

Downham 264-6 (S. Clarke 3-49) beat March 261-4 (B. Phillips 103, N. Oliver 72, C. Bricker 32no) by 3 runs.

Ketton 107-4 (S. Mahmood 28, M. Wheat 3-37), beat Castor 102 (J. Tadman 31, M. Wheat 30, S. Mahmood 3-12, I. Saxena 2-23, W. Compton 2-26) by 6 wkts.

Bourne 190-4 (S. Evison 73, C. Wilson 55no, D. Greenfield 23, C. Parnell 2-61) beat Peterborough Town 188 (C. Milner 52, D. Clarke 48, J. Keywood 3-34, C. Cheer 3-40, B. Stroud 2-17, S. Evison 2-28).