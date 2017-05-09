ROUND-UP: Hat-trick for Dyer, Rolls-Royce display by Bentley. Captain Morgan in the runs, Stamford win a thriller

Will Dyer claimed a hat-trick to complete a 26-run win for Nassington against Ufford Park in the first round of the Stamford Charity Cup last night (May 8).

Ufford, who have found runs hard to come by so far this season, were dismissed for 92 chasing the home side’s 118-6 in a match shortened to 16 overs per side due to bad light.

Wahid Javed made 53 for King's Keys against Bourne.

Conor Craig struck 45 for Nassington who will now play Stamford in the second round on May 22. Stamford won a very low scoring game at Uppingham by just two runs after being dismissed for just 88. Scott Chamberlain (3-17) and Sam Barrett (2-17) were their bowling stars as Uppingham were restricted to 86-6 in 20 overs.

Pete Morgan (65) and Sam Evison (42) did the bulk of the scoring as Twenty/20 specialists Bourne beat King’s Keys by 18 runs. Morgan struck eight fours and two sixes as Bourne piled up 147-3 in their 20 overs. Wahid Javed (53) batted well down the order for the city side, but Adam Binns (5-22) delivered a decisive spell of bowling for Bourne.

Bourne, runners-up last season, will now travel to Uffington in the quarter-finals. Uffington saw off neighbours Burghley Park by six wickets thanks to fine displays from Tom Bentley (55 & 3-18), Ben Jennings (3-14) and Damien Herrick (40no).

RESULTS

First round

BOURNE beat KING’S KEYS by 18 runs

Bourne 147-3 (P. Morgan 65, S. Evison 42).

King’s Keys 129-8 (W. Javed 53, Z. Abbas 35, A. Binns 5-22, J. Berry 2-28)

BURGHLEY PARK lost to UFFINGTON by 6 wkts

Burghley Park 98 (E. Cooper 36, B. Jennings 3-14, T. Bentley 3-18, H. Bentley 2-24).

Uffington 102-4 (T. Bentley 55, D. Herrick 40no).

NASSINGTON beat UFFORD PARK by 26 runs

Nassington 118-6 (C. Craig 45, T. Wilson 3-38).

Ufford Park 92 (T. Cooper 21, W. Dyer 3-9, J. Pope 2-10).

UPPINGHAM lost to STAMFORD by 2 runs

Stamford 88 (B. Bennett 31, T. Juggins 22, S. Green 4-7, C. Bartram 3-12, A. Ashwin 2-11).

Uppingham 86-6 (D. Dumford 22, S. Hodson 21, S. Chamberlain 3-19, S. Barrett 2-17.

Second round draw (May 22)

Uffington v Bourne, Nassington v Stamford, Ketton v Barnack, Market Deeping v Castor.