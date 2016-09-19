ROUND-UP: Burghley Park promoted, Deeping safe, Baston lose cup final

Burghley Park sealed promotion from Rutland Division Three with a rapid nine-wicket win over Long Sutton yesterday (September 19).

Burghley skittled their visitors for just 90 in 35 overs and four balls and reached their victory target in 13 overs.

Scott Howard struck an unbeaten 57 for Peterborough Town against Market Deeping.

Nick Cowley (4-4) and Nick Fisher (4-24) were Burghley’s bowling stars with Henry Charlton then blitzing an unbeaten 77 in ensure promotion was gained in style.

Burghley only joined the Rutland League this season.

Weldon have gone up from Division Three as champions, while Bretton made sure they avoided relegation with a last-game win over Stewart & Lloyds.

The city officially won by two wickets, but as they only played with 10 men it was effectively a single-wicket success.

Kieran Judd scored 80 for Peterborough Town against Market Deeping.

Neil Buckingham (45) top scored in Bretton’s 158-8.

Loddington clinched the second promotion slot behind champions Ramsey in Division Four with a 30-run win at Orton Park, which was bad news for Hampton who had to sttle for third place despite a one-wicket win at home to Easton in their final match.

Peterborough Town crushed Market Deeping by 111 runs in their final Division One match, but Deeping picked up enough bonus points to secure safety from the drop.

Teenager Kieran Judd (80) top scored in Town’s 234-7. Another youngster, Scott Howard (57no) also played well.

Ufford Park and Uppingham have been relegated from the top flight.

Baston were well beaten by 84 runs by Freiston in the final of the South Lincs League Cup at the Abbey Lawns in Bourne.

Adam Hilless claimed five wickets as Freiston made 209-8.

Long Sutton were relegated from the South Lincs Premier Division after losing their final fixture by 23 runs at Bourne seconds.

Scoreboards in the PT on Thursday (September 22).