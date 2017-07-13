REPORT: Hunts caught napping by Beds

Hunts were crushed by 149 runs in a National Over 50s match by Beds at Bretton Gate yesterday (July 12).

Hunts were shot out for 90 after Beds had posted 239-9 in their 45 overs.

Hunts team have now won three and lost four of their seven competitive matches this summer.

Highlights included an unbroken second wicket stand of 175 between Peterborough Town’s Bob Milne (88no) and Nassington’s Gary Scotcher (81no) against Lincs.

Milne also made 76 against Leicestershire and 54 against Norfolk.

Scotcher cracked 77 against Northants.

Results: Hunts 187 lost to Northants 232-9 by 45 runs; Hunts 162 lost to Suffolk 226-5 by 64 runs; Hunts 220-7 beat Norfolk 161-9 by 59 runs; Hunts 190-7 lost to Leicestershire 193-5 by five wkts; Hunts 191-1 beat Lincs by 9 wkts; Hunts 161-9 lost to Cambs 164-1 by 9 wkts Hunts 90 lost to Beds 239-9 by 149 runs.